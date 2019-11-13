18 small homes you won't believe cost $US1 million

- Places including the San Francisco Bay Area and Nantucket in Massachusetts have some seriously expensive real estate.
- The high demand for homes in some US cities means even small properties can cost well over a million dollars.
- One 636-square-foot home in Palo Alto, California, is currently on the market for more than $US1.6 million.
Sunny, beachfront properties in California, high-rise apartments in New York City, and minimalist homes in Chicago will all cost you a pretty penny, no matter their size.
In some of the most competitive real estate markets in the country, homes as small as 600 square feet can sell for more than $US1 million. The cost goes beyond the house itself: Residents are paying for location, proximity to good schools, and access to public transportation, among other factors.
Here are 18 small homes that cost $US1 million.
San Francisco is notorious for expensive real estate, especially the Victorian-inspired homes that line the streets.
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of San Francisco is 1,069 square feet. It sold for $US1,400,000 this past August.
This more sleek design is becoming increasingly popular in San Francisco.
Slightly larger than the Victorian-inspired condo, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 1,160 square feet and is on the market for $US1,095,000.
This boxy home has a high price tag.
Right in the heart of the Mission, this two-bedroom, one bathroom home is just blocks from the bus lines and tech shuttles, leading to an asking price of $US1,300,000.
Palo Alto, California, provides a completely different architectural look — and even more expensive real estate.
This eclectic two-bedroom, two-bathroom renovated home is only 960 square feet and on the market for $US1,880,000.
A more modern, sleek take on the design can be found in San Jose, California.
A two-bedroom, one-bathroom Spanish-style bungalow in San Jose, California, is just 848 square feet, but it is on sale for $US958,000. The price tag feels like a bargain compared to some of the other real estate in neighbouring cities.
Two miles down the road is a very similar home for a higher price tag.
Another two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow, this home is 997 square feet and on sale for $US948,888.
This Spanish-style bungalow in Culver City, California, is smaller still.
Located in Culver City, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is only 661 square feet but is on the market for $US1,095,000.
Meanwhile, in Santa Cruz, you could live in a pink cottage by the beach for $US1.1 million.
Close to the beach and world-class surfing, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom bright pink cottage is 871 square feet and on sale for $US1,125,000.
Or cosy up in a home with light blue siding in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Tucked away from the main streets, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home is blocks away from easy transport links and on sale for $US998,000.
Then vacation nearby in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for a similar price.
This 679-square-foot cottage is everyone’s dream summer home. It is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cosy space on the market for $US1,395,000.
Or opt for a sleek, minimalist apartment in Chicago, Illinois.
While the apartment appears small on the outside, it is actually a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with 10-foot ceilings. It is on the market for $US1,199,000.
Or a classic single-family home in Venice, California.
Located in one of the best residential areas of Venice, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow is 742 square feet and on the market for $US1,595,000.
This quaint home in San Jose, California, is bigger and cheaper than most of the other real estate in the area.
Although small on the outside, this home fits three-bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is 1,168 square feet and on the market for $US899,000.
Nearby and similar in size, this San Jose home is much more expensive.
Also three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this 1,202-square-foot home is on the market for $US1,265,000.
For an even steeper price is this light blue cottage in Fredericksburg, Texas, that comes with a money-making opportunity.
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom, light blue cottage in Fredericksburg is 996 square feet and on the market for $US1,499,000. The property actually comes with 98 storage units.
If you want to be close to the water, this single-family home in Cayucos, California, could be perfect.
Right by the coast, this 846-square-foot single-family home is on the market for $US1,050,000.
In the heart of Los Angeles, this home is a renovator’s dream.
Anyone who loves renovating should keep their eye on this home, which is 731 square feet and has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is on the market for $US1,200,000.
The smallest and second most expensive home is in the hills of Palo Alto, California.
In Palo Alto, California, is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 636-square-foot charming little cottage.
But its price tag isn’t quite so small. It will cost you $US1,650,000.
