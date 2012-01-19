26 New Senators Oppose PIPA After Yesterday's Protests

PIPA support is crumbling after yesterday’s widespread Internet protests as 26 new senators oppose the bill, seven of which were former co-sponsors, reports Ars Technica.



Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said he had “legitimate concerns about the impact the bill could have on access to the Internet and about a potentially unreasonable expansion of the federal government’s power to impact the Internet” and that the Senate should “avoid rushing through a bill that could have many unintended consequences.”

Orrin Hatch of Utah described the bill as “simply not ready for prime time.”

The full list of the bill’s new opponents appears below. Names with a star are those that were former co-sponsors:

Kelly Ayotte (R-NH)*

Mark Begich (D-AK)

Roy Blunt (R-MO)*

John Boozman (R-AR)*

Scott Brown (R-MA)

Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Ben Cardin (D-MD)*

Tom Coburn (R-OK)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Jim DeMint (R-SC)

Orrin Hatch (R-UT)*

James Inhofe (R-OK)

Mike Johanns (R-NE)

Mark Kirk (R-IL)

Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Rand Paul (R-KY)

John Reed (D-RI)

Marco Rubio (R-FL)*

Olympia Snowe (R-ME)

Pat Toomey (R-PA)

Mark Udall (D-CO)

David Vitter (R-LA)*

Mark Warner (D-VA)

Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.