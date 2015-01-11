GOLDMAN: Here Are The 18 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin has tame expectations for the stock market. He sees the S&P 500 climbing to 2,100, returning just 4% from current levels.

And in this modest rally, some stocks will be worth selling off before they decline.

In his latest quarterly chartbook, Kostin includes a list of stocks offering the most downside relative to Goldman Sachs analysts’ price targets. We highlight 18 stocks with the most downside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.