GOLDMAN: Here Are The 18 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin has tame expectations for the stock market. He sees the S&P 500 climbing to 2,100, returning just 4% from current levels.
And in this modest rally, some stocks will be worth selling off before they decline.
In his latest quarterly chartbook, Kostin includes a list of stocks offering the most downside relative to Goldman Sachs analysts’ price targets. We highlight 18 stocks with the most downside.
Ticker: PNW
Price as of Dec. 31: $US68.31
Downside to target: 19.5%
Comment: Pinnacle West reported net income of $US244 million, or $US2.20 per diluted share for the third quarter, compared to $US226.2 million, or $US2.04 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CPB
Price as of Dec. 31: $US44.00
Downside to target: 20.5%
Comment: Campbell Soup's shares surged Wednesday after a report said it might be acquired by 3G Capital Partners, the Brazilian firm that previously bought H.J. Heinz Co. and Tim Hortons Inc.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: XRX
Price as of Dec. 31: $US13.86
Downside to target: 20.6%
Comment: Xerox will sell its IT Outsourcing business to French tech company Atos for $US1.05 billion
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LM
Price as of Dec. 31: $US53.37
Downside to target: 21.3%
Comment: Legg Mason reported a 1.7% month-on-month decline in assets under management as of November 30. Its assets totaled $US707.4 billion.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AEE
Price as of Dec. 31: $US46.13
Downside to target: 22.0%
Comment: Ameren expects '7% to 10% compound annual EPS growth rate from 2013 through 2018 driven by ~6% compound annual rate base growth, strategic capital allocation, and reduction of parent company and other costs,' it said in an investors' presentation. This would be 'above expected average of regulated utility peers.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DE
Price as of Dec. 31: $US88.47
Downside to target: 22.0%
Comment: In December, Deere CEO Sam Allen requested a 25% bonus cut as the company's shared weakened and the farm equipment market struggled.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SPLS
Price as of Dec. 31: $US18.12
Downside to target: 22.7%
Comment: Staples was the target of a massive data breach in December. One million credit cards were compromised.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SCG
Price as of Dec. 31: $US60.40
Downside to target: 23.8%
Comment: Scana sold its interstate natural gas pipeline in southeast Georgia and South Carolina to Dominion Resources Inc. for $US492.2 million.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NDAQ
Price as of Dec. 31: $US47.96
Downside to target: 24.9%
Comment: Third quarter net revenues fell 2% in the third quarter, from $US497 million to $US506 million year-on-year, partly because of fluctuating foreign currency rates.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: COH
Price as of Dec. 31: $US37.56
Downside to target: 25.5%
Comment: Coach is entering the market for luxury women's shoes with its acquisition of Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC, the company announced Tuesday.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WDC
Price as of Dec. 31: $US110.70
Downside to target: 27.7%
Comment: 'We recently shipped our one millionth WD Purple hard drive architected to address the high growth space of security surveillance video applications,' said CEO Steve Milligan during the first quarter earnings call. 'Governments' and other large organisations' increasing use of video and digital networked cameras is driving a huge need for high resolution recording.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SIAL
Price as of Dec. 31: $US137.27
Downside to target: 27.9%
Comment: Sigma executives sold over $US14.4 million worth of the company's stock in December.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: RIG
Price as of Dec. 31: $US18.33
Downside to target: 29.1%
Comment: Transocean was the worst performer on the S&P 500 last year, and its $US9.1 billion in debt may soon be lowered to a junk rating.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: KLAC
Price as of Dec. 31: $US70.32
Downside to target: 31.7%
Comment: 'Turning now to our outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2015, the December quarter booking profile represents a meaningful pick up in order activity, largely driven by the leading-edge foundries as they move to prepare FinFET production capacity ahead of anticipated end customer demand in 2015,' CEO Richard Wallace said during the first quarter earnings call.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: INTC
Price as of Dec. 31: $US36.29
Downside to target: 39.4%
Comment: On Wednesday, Intel unveiled the Compute Stick, a thumb-drived computer described as the world's smallest, that can plug into any computer or monitor.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DO
Price as of Dec. 31: $US36.71
Downside to target: 40.1%
Comment: 'By operating all of our new-build drillships in the U.S. Gulf, we are positioned to enjoy meaningfully lower operating costs than in other ultra-deepwater markets,' said CEO Marc Edwards in the third quarter earnings statement.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.