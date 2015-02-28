18 more optical illusions that will make your head explode

Tumblr What colour is this dress?

The world’s most famous dress sent the internet into a hyperactive state overnight.

Debates about whether it is white-gold or blue-black have raged, the two women behind the fateful image have been found, and you can now buy the item if you want.

But this picture is just one in a long line of optical illusions that play with our minds.

