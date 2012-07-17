18 Months After Launch, Startup Socialcam Just Sold For A Nifty $60 Million

Michael Seibel cofounded Socialcam.

Photo: Michael Seibel

What have you done in the last 550 days?Mike Seibel used the time to start a project at one startup, Justin.Tv, spin it out into a new company, called Socialcam, get a few million in funding, and then, this morning, sell the thing to Autodesk for $60 million.



TechCrunch has lots of details about what life will be like for Socialcam after the acquisition, but the jist is this: it will focus on lean product development and operate independently for now.

