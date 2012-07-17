18 Months After Launch, Startup Socialcam Just Sold For A Nifty $60 Million

Photo: Michael Seibel
What have you done in the last 550 days?Mike Seibel used the time to start a project at one startup, Justin.Tv, spin it out into a new company, called Socialcam, get a few million in funding, and then, this morning, sell the thing to Autodesk for $60 million.
TechCrunch has lots of details about what life will be like for Socialcam after the acquisition, but the jist is this: it will focus on lean product development and operate independently for now.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.