Dutch Soccer Club Gives A Contract To An 18-Month-Old Toddler

A Dutch soccer club has just signed 18-month-old toddler Baerke van der Meij to a 10-year pact.



Meij is the star of a viral video where he is kicking soccer balls with plenty of spin into his toy chest. So to generate a little free publicity, VVV-Velno gave him the full treatment at a press conference, which included receiving his own personalised jersey, and a contract for him to “sign.”

The move is a symbolic one as VVV-Velno probably doesn’t have a uniform small enough for him in the equipment room, but interestingly enough, Meij’s grandfather played for the very same team, so the youngster could one day follow in his footsteps.

Here’s the video that got Meij signed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.