18 Hot Mobile Startups You Need To Watch

A lot of people are developing mobile-first products.



They’re bypassing websites and going straight for the App Store, or they’re building hardware for mobile devices.

Some are skipping iPhones and Androids altogether and building tablet-first products.

Here are a list of the most promising mobile-first startups we’ve encountered.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.