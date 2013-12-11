18 Holiday Gifts Perfect For Science Geeks

Science geeks can be difficult to shop for.

But don’t panic. We scoured the Internet to find the perfect gift for the science enthusiasts in your life.

The presents range from DNA jewelry to a glass orb that contains a tiny ecosystem.

The gifts are ordered by price, from least expensive to most.

Stay organised with these science-themed notebooks. These handmade notebooks have an academic-looking chalkboard finish. You can choose from a caffeine molecule, Einstein's famous E=MC2 equation, the numbers of pi arranged in a spiral, or the human brain. These would make for great lab notebooks, or a just a great place to jot down ideas. Price: $7.56 Solve maths problems on-the-go with a foldable whiteboard. This foldable whiteboard is perfect for physicists who need to work out an equation when their not at a desk. It folds neatly into a short stack about the size of an index card. Now if sudden scientific brilliance strikes in an inconvenient place, like the bus or a restaurant, you'll be prepared. Price: $9.99 Decorate your home with scientific symbols made into hanging art. You can decorate your home with symbols from your favourite science field with these posters. Options range from the Antikythera mechanism (an old analogue computer) to the penicillin molecule. Price: $10 Brew a fresh cup of tea with a test tube-shaped tea infuser. Now you can feel like a mad scientist while brewing your tea. All you have to do is open test tube, pour in the tea leaves, and set the test tube in a mug of hot water. The specially designed tube allows the tea flavour to diffuse out into the water. Price: $11.99 Keep your caffeine addiction under control with a chemistry beaker mug. This mug is perfect for chemists and good way to keep track of just how much coffee you're drinking. Just be careful not to mix it up with your real chemistry set. Price: $16 Update your wardrobe with a T-shirt of mushrooms from around the world. As members of the fungi group, mushrooms get a bad rap. But the botanist in your life will appreciate this mushroom T-shirt. The shirt is also good for the environment. It's made with nontoxic dye and environmentally-friendly ink. Price: $16.99 Go back in time with vintage anatomy wall prints. These artistic vintage prints of human body parts were salvaged from old anatomy textbooks. The images were scanned in and retouched before being reprinted. Price: $18 Watch 'Blackfish,' the controversial documentary about the SeaWorld whale Tilikum. This movie is a must-watch for any animal lover. The documentary about the SeaWorld whale Tilikum that killed his trainer takes a hard look at the way animals are treated in captivity. Price: $23 Stay cozy with cosmic and astronaut-themed pillows. Amateur astronomers who spend all their free time at night peering up at the sky through their telescope will love these cosmic-patterned pillows. You can even buy one with a close-up selfie shot of an astronaut in space. Price: $28.90 Spice up an outfit with a DNA charm necklace. Geneticists or biologists can now keep their work close to their heart with a DNA necklace. The necklace is made of sterling silver. Price: $29

Read the 'The Book of Barely Imagined Beings,' an A-Z listing of 27 strange creatures. 'The Book of Barely Imagined Beings,' by Caspar Henderson, is set up like an old world bestiary, but with a modern science twist. It highlights little known facts about animals from all over the world. Even common animals have some surprising traits we never think about. Price:$29

Stay warm in a dinosaur-themed Christmas sweater. A science geek would much rather wear a dinosaur Christmas sweater than a traditional reindeer or snowman sweater. Price: $29 Show off a serotonin hormone ring. Serotonin is the hormone that makes us happy, and you'll probably make your science geek friend happy with this gift. If you don't like the serotonin idea, you can custom order any molecule you like and change the birthstone colours. Price: $32 Liven up your office or bedroom with historical science wall decorations. You can celebrate how far science has come with these retro science wall decorations. The designs are etched in copper and come ready to hang. Patterns include Chaucer's astrolabe, Kepler's Mars Retrograde, and Ptolemy's model of the galaxy. Price: $40 Make men happy with these physics-inspired cuff links. But physics isn't the only science field represented. You can also find pairs with maps and architecture designs. Price: $40 Impress guests with these scientists quotes. Commemorate your favourite scientist with these stick on prints. The prints are made of self-adhesive vinyl and you can even custom order your favourite scientist quote. The one pictured is a quote from Aristotle: 'The mathematical sciences particularly exhibit order, symmetry and limitations; and these are the greatest forms of the beautiful.' Price: $45 See our planet in a whole new light with a book of stunning aerial photos of Earth. The eARTth book by photographer Bernhard Edmaier and author Angelika Jung-Hüttl, is a collection of beautiful photos of Earth's surface. The book includes landscapes ranging from frosty tundras in Iceland to the tropical terrain of the Bahamas. The book is organised by colour to show the wide range of colours you can find on Earth's surface. Price: $38.45 Watch life flourish inside the EcoSphere. The EcoSphere, developed by EcoSphere Associates, Inc., is a complete mini-ecosystem enclosed in a glass sphere. It contains micro-organisms, tiny shrimp, algae, bacteria, and sea water. The sphere's ecosystem has an average life expectancy of two years and requires little maintenance. Price: $80 Science fans will love these photos. The Most Jaw-Dropping Science Pictures Of 2013 »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.