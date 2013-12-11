18 Holiday Gifts Perfect For Science Geeks

Science geeks can be difficult to shop for.
But don’t panic. We scoured the Internet to find the perfect gift for the science enthusiasts in your life.
The presents range from DNA jewelry to a glass orb that contains a tiny ecosystem.
The gifts are ordered by price, from least expensive to most.
These handmade notebooks have an academic-looking chalkboard finish.
You can choose from a caffeine molecule, Einstein's famous E=MC2 equation, the numbers of pi arranged in a spiral, or the human brain.
These would make for great lab notebooks, or a just a great place to jot down ideas.
Price: $7.56
This foldable whiteboard is perfect for physicists who need to work out an equation when their not at a desk. It folds neatly into a short stack about the size of an index card.
Now if sudden scientific brilliance strikes in an inconvenient place, like the bus or a restaurant, you'll be prepared.
Price: $9.99
You can decorate your home with symbols from your favourite science field with these posters.
Options range from the Antikythera mechanism (an old analogue computer) to the penicillin molecule.
Price: $10
Now you can feel like a mad scientist while brewing your tea.
All you have to do is open test tube, pour in the tea leaves, and set the test tube in a mug of hot water. The specially designed tube allows the tea flavour to diffuse out into the water.
Price: $11.99
This mug is perfect for chemists and good way to keep track of just how much coffee you're drinking.
Just be careful not to mix it up with your real chemistry set.
Price: $16
As members of the fungi group, mushrooms get a bad rap. But the botanist in your life will appreciate this mushroom T-shirt.
The shirt is also good for the environment. It's made with nontoxic dye and environmentally-friendly ink.
Price: $16.99
These artistic vintage prints of human body parts were salvaged from old anatomy textbooks.
The images were scanned in and retouched before being reprinted.
Price: $18
This movie is a must-watch for any animal lover. The documentary about the SeaWorld whale Tilikum that killed his trainer takes a hard look at the way animals are treated in captivity.
Price: $23
Amateur astronomers who spend all their free time at night peering up at the sky through their telescope will love these cosmic-patterned pillows.
You can even buy one with a close-up selfie shot of an astronaut in space.
Price: $28.90
Geneticists or biologists can now keep their work close to their heart with a DNA necklace.
The necklace is made of sterling silver.
Price: $29
'The Book of Barely Imagined Beings,' by Caspar Henderson, is set up like an old world bestiary, but with a modern science twist.
It highlights little known facts about animals from all over the world. Even common animals have some surprising traits we never think about.
Price:$29
A science geek would much rather wear a dinosaur Christmas sweater than a traditional reindeer or snowman sweater.
Price: $29
Serotonin is the hormone that makes us happy, and you'll probably make your science geek friend happy with this gift.
If you don't like the serotonin idea, you can custom order any molecule you like and change the birthstone colours.
Price: $32
You can celebrate how far science has come with these retro science wall decorations. The designs are etched in copper and come ready to hang.
Patterns include Chaucer's astrolabe, Kepler's Mars Retrograde, and Ptolemy's model of the galaxy.
Price: $40
But physics isn't the only science field represented. You can also find pairs with maps and architecture designs.
Price: $40
Commemorate your favourite scientist with these stick on prints. The prints are made of self-adhesive vinyl and you can even custom order your favourite scientist quote.
The one pictured is a quote from Aristotle: 'The mathematical sciences particularly exhibit order, symmetry and limitations; and these are the greatest forms of the beautiful.'
Price: $45
The eARTth book by photographer Bernhard Edmaier and author Angelika Jung-Hüttl, is a collection of beautiful photos of Earth's surface. The book includes landscapes ranging from frosty tundras in Iceland to the tropical terrain of the Bahamas.
The book is organised by colour to show the wide range of colours you can find on Earth's surface.
Price: $38.45
The EcoSphere, developed by EcoSphere Associates, Inc., is a complete mini-ecosystem enclosed in a glass sphere. It contains micro-organisms, tiny shrimp, algae, bacteria, and sea water.
The sphere's ecosystem has an average life expectancy of two years and requires little maintenance.
Price: $80
