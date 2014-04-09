The 18 Most Hilarious And Clever Print Ads Ever

Even with the emergence of the digital revolution and the mobile migration that followed, advertising in print is still much more expensive than advertising online.

That’s because the larger pages give advertising creatives a bigger canvas to work with than a banner ad, and the reader is more receptive to a message when he or she is giving it undivided attention.

As a result, the medium allows advertisers the chance to do some of their most exciting and interesting work, for audiences that are more receptive to subtlety than those usually found online.

We compiled 20 print ads that are anything but a skippable. They’re creative, funny, and have clear messages.

To check out more great print ads, look at Hubpages, Sprystudios, and Creative Bloq where some of these ad ideas were found.

