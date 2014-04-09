The 18 Most Hilarious And Clever Print Ads Ever

Alyson Shontell, Aaron Taube
Herta Knacki sausages adHerta

Even with the emergence of the digital revolution and the mobile migration that followed, advertising in print is still much more expensive than advertising online.

That’s because the larger pages give advertising creatives a bigger canvas to work with than a banner ad, and the reader is more receptive to a message when he or she is giving it undivided attention.

As a result, the medium allows advertisers the chance to do some of their most exciting and interesting work, for audiences that are more receptive to subtlety than those usually found online.

We compiled 20 print ads that are anything but a skippable. They’re creative, funny, and have clear messages.

To check out more great print ads, look at Hubpages, Sprystudios, and Creative Bloq where some of these ad ideas were found.

Alka Seltzer: Kitten

Knacki Sausages: Drum kit

Belgian Association for Obese Patients: Encourage Your Children to do More Sport

Bose Noise reduction Headphones: Waterfall

Erdal Shoe Polish: Rearview Mirror

DHL

National Agency for the Fight Against Illiteracy in France: Bikini

It's not the holidays without J&B

Softlan Ultra: Wrestling

Listerine Mouthwash: Sermon

Burger King

Chupa Chups Sugar Free: Ants

Raid

Penguin Audiobooks: William Shakespeare

Wrigley Orbit: Chicken

Samantha Cracked Heel Lotion: Sexy Heels

Dental Snacks: Bad Dog Breath

Senior Self Defence Academy: Deadly seniors, Biker

