18 high-paying seasonal jobs that are hiring now

Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Contributor These seasonal jobs all pay more than $US10 per hour.

Black Friday and the holidays are quickly approaching – and with increased in-store and online purchases comes an added need for retail employees across all divisions.

Some seasonal jobs pay as much as $US20 an hour, and all of these jobs pay more than $US10.

From the warehouse to the sales floor, these 18 seasonal jobs are hiring now.

From Black Friday until New Year’s Eve, in-store and online retailers scramble to ensure customer satisfaction and to create as much revenue as they can during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Increased foot traffic in stores and huge influxes of online orders often lead companies and retailers to hire seasonal employees to handle the extra work. Luckily for workers wanting to pick up extra money around the holidays, many of these seasonal jobs pay well, too.



Business Insider researched seasonal jobs that all pay more than $US10 per hour, with some positions paying anywhere from $US17 to $US20 per hour.

Here are 18 high-paying seasonal jobs hiring now.

Air France is looking for seasonal passenger service agents for six-month positions.

If you’ve got the holiday travel bug, consider becoming a passenger service agent. Ahead of the influx of holiday season airline passengers, Air France is amping up its workforce by hiring seasonal passenger service agents in New York and Florida. Workers will be expected to commit a total of 40 hours per week, five days a week. Compensation is $US15.60 per hour, and the position will last six months.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US15.60/hour

Amazon needs seasonal delivery associates as it prepares for the most generous time of the year.

Shutterstock Amazon packages.

The nation’s biggest delivery agents usually ramp up hiring around the holidays, and Amazon is no exception. Known for paying its employees well, Amazon is giving its seasonal delivery associates an average salary of $US16 per hour to help handle the increase in packages around the holidays and Black Friday.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US16/hour

Amazon is also on the lookout for warehouse team members — who could get paid more than $US20 an hour.

Getty/Beata Zawrzel Amazon warehouse worker.

Not only do Amazon delivery drivers have to manage the large increase in packages around the holiday season, but warehouse employees must also ramp up shipping and exporting of those packages. Amazon is currently hiring for seasonal warehouse associates in New Jersey, New York, and California.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US15.60-$US20.60/hour

As families get ready to celebrate the holidays, BJ’s Wholesale Club hopes to fill produce clerk roles.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Produce at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

When it comes to groceries for Thanksgiving and other holiday meals, many Americans depend on wholesale clubs like BJ’s to get the best deals. Produce clerks at BJ’s praise the wholesale chain’s weekly pay, a starting wage that’s above minimum wage, paid breaks, and a strong team environment. If you are able to lift an average of 60 pounds, consider applying for this seasonal position.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US11/hour

Gift-wrapping associates are needed at Bloomingdale’s this holiday season.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Bloomingdale’s.

Seasonal gift-wrapping associates quite possibly have one of the most festive, cheerful seasonal jobs on the market. If you’ve got a knack for paper-folding or ribbon-cutting, consider picking up a seasonal shift at a Bloomingdale’s department store. Gift-wrapping associates should be prepared to deliver a “luxury” experience to shoppers, wrap gifts, sell gift cards and greeting cards, and work at pop-ups throughout Bloomingdale’s stores.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US10-$US11/hour

Costco has already started hiring season workers — and they’re looking for a lot of them.

John Gress/Reuters A Costco employee pushing shopping carts.

Another wholesale club shoppers frequent around the holidays is Costco. The company has already begun hiring seasonal workers. One location currently hiring an impressive number of seasonal employees is in Redwood City, California. The location is currently hiring bakery wrappers and bakery sanitation workers, food court employees, meat department workers, deli workers, and front-end cashier assistants.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US17/hour

Gap needs seasonal sales associates at locations throughout the US.

Business Insider/Hollis Johnson Gap sale section.

Gap is currently hiring seasonal sales associates and brand associates in locations across the country. Stretch your people skills and consider entering the retail industry ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US10/hour

Perhaps the most irresistible job openings are at Godiva.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Godiva chocolates.

Who wouldn’t want to be surrounded by delicious chocolate all day, especially during the holidays? Help customers to find the perfect holiday party treat or decadent dessert in these extra-sweet seasonal sales associate positions at Godiva Chocolatier.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US10/hour

Ahead of the holiday rush, H&M is looking for part-time seasonal sales advisors.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider H&M sales floor.

Working in retail over the busiest shopping season of the year can be stressful, yet one former seasonal H&M employee spoke of their positive experience working with the company: “Managers were understanding and accommodating. They understood that there were stressful times and didn’t load an unreasonable amount of work on us. They were uplifting and thanked us for our hard work.”

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US11/hour

IKEA needs seasonal furniture quality associates to help keep its stores in top shape during the busy season.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images IKEA furniture being inspected by an employee.

IKEA often offers some of its best deals around the holidays, causing stores to get a little busier than usual. Seasonal furniture quality associates are responsible for performing maintenance checks on displays for quality, appearance, function, and safety, building furniture for displays, and working with the returns team to handle any damaged products.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US14-20/hour

Even the New York Public Library is looking for seasonal part-time workers.

If you live in the Greater New York City metro area, working in the historic New York Public Library may sound like a dream come true, especially during the most festive time of year. Seasonal workers are tasked with working in The Library Shop, processing orders, checking in deliveries, and managing inventory in the stock room.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US16/hour

Nordstrom wants to find seasonal cashiers to assist shoppers in picking out the perfect gift.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Nordstrom.

If you have a passion for fashion or luxury goods, Nordstrom may be the perfect place for you this holiday season. Seasonal cashiers at Nordstrom help customers to find the perfect gift, maintain the sales floor, and perform point-of-sale duties once customers are ready to complete their purchase.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US12/hour

Northern Brewer has openings for seasonal warehouse associates — and is more than happy to reward its most reliable workers.

Northern Brewer Northern Brewer headquarters.

Northern Brewer is currently hiring seasonal warehouse associates for its Roseville, Minnesota, campus. During the busy fall and winter months, seasonal workers at Northern Brewer make $US14 per hour and also have the opportunity to make an extra $US200 for perfect work attendance. If you’re not already convinced, seasonal employees can enjoy one complimentary pint of beer post-shift from one of the company’s many tap lines!

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US14/hour

The Paper Store is on the hunt for some friendly, approachable sales associates for its northeast locations.

Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images Wrapping paper in a store.

Stationery and gift stores like The Paper Store are at their busiest around the holidays, so it’s no wonder the company is currently hiring new sales associates in locations across the northeast. Seasonal employees at The Paper Store should have a friendly and cheerful approach to helping customers find what they’re looking for, as well as excellent customer service skills when it comes to problem-solving, point-of-sale techniques, and maintaining the sales floor.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US10-11/hour

Talbots needs extra workers in both its Massachusetts warehouse and in stores across the country.

Reuters Talbots.

Talbots specialises in “modern classic” women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, and the company is already beginning to hire seasonal employees in both their warehouse in Lakeville, Massachusetts, and store locations across the country. While Talbot’s seasonal sales associates make around $US11 per hour, employees working in the retailers’ warehouses make an average of $US15 per hour.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US15/hour

Target has a lot of job openings ahead of the busy season.

Reuters/Jim Young Target employee carrying box.

According to a recent press release from Target, the company is planning to hire more than 130,000 seasonal employees across the company’s stores and supply chain, and the company is already hiring for new positions in both their stores and warehouses. Plus, if you have an interest in working in one of the chain’s warehouses, you could be paid well.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US15/hour

UPS is gearing up to handle all your holiday packages.

Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images UPS delivery helper.

UPS said in September of this year that the shipping company expects to hire roughly 100,000 seasonal workers to keep up with a rise in online shopping, and the company has already begun hiring new employees. UPS delivery helpers help handle the influx of packages being sent out around the holidays and make an average of $US12 per hour.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US12/hour

Meanwhile, UPS needs some part-time human resources supervisors to oversee a smooth season of deliveries.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider UPS building.

If being on the delivery truck isn’t your thing, consider picking up a seasonal job as a part-time human resources supervisor for UPS. With the large influx of seasonal employees being hired over the holidays, it’s no wonder that the human resources department is expanding in UPS locations across the country.

Average hourly salary (USD):

$US20/hour

