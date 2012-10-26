See Why Buyers Are Going Crazy For The New Gramercy Park Luxury Apartments

Photo: Meredith Galante

The creators of luxurious 15 Central Park West just unveiled their newest construction: the glitzy 18 Gramercy Park building.It’s not even completed yet and it has already sold more than 80 per cent of its 16 units.



Originally constructed in 1927, the building has been renovated by the Zeckendorf Development Group and Robert A.M. Stern architects, who preserved the building’s history while modernizing it with luxury amenities.

As of right now, the only known high-profile resident who has purchased a unit in 18 Gramercy Park is Leslie Alexander, owner of the Houston Rockets, who bought the $40 million duplex penthouse.

Each apartment encompasses an entire floor. The standard model has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, spanning about 4,207 square feet.

