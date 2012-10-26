See Why Buyers Are Going Crazy For The New Gramercy Park Luxury Apartments

Photo: Meredith Galante
The creators of luxurious 15 Central Park West just unveiled their newest construction: the glitzy 18 Gramercy Park building.It’s not even completed yet and it has already sold more than 80 per cent of its 16 units.
Originally constructed in 1927, the building has been renovated by the Zeckendorf Development Group and Robert A.M. Stern architects, who preserved the building’s history while modernizing it with luxury amenities.
As of right now, the only known high-profile resident who has purchased a unit in 18 Gramercy Park is Leslie Alexander, owner of the Houston Rockets, who bought the $40 million duplex penthouse.
Each apartment encompasses an entire floor. The standard model has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, spanning about 4,207 square feet.
We toured the second-floor model apartment last night for the opening. Each apartment spans a floor and has multiple exposures.
From the dining room, you can access the terrace. Each apartment has around 2,000 square feet of outdoor space.
The kitchen has a spacious eat-in area. The second floor apartment has views of Irving Place from the kitchen.
The model apartment was flawlessly decorated. It was a good indication of what a home here might look like.
The bathroom had these beautiful flowers. The building will have a concierge five days a week who could arrange flower deliveries.
We only got to see the second floor apartment, but it has the same floor plan as levels three through six.
Having your own bathroom is a huge perk. These may be apartments, but they will fit your entire family with ease.
