See Why Buyers Are Going Crazy For The New Gramercy Park Luxury Apartments

Meredith Galante
gramercy

Photo: Meredith Galante

The creators of luxurious 15 Central Park West just unveiled their newest construction: the glitzy 18 Gramercy Park building.It’s not even completed yet and it has already sold more than 80 per cent of its 16 units.

Originally constructed in 1927, the building has been renovated by the Zeckendorf Development Group and Robert A.M. Stern architects, who preserved the building’s history while modernizing it with luxury amenities.

As of right now, the only known high-profile resident who has purchased a unit in 18 Gramercy Park is Leslie Alexander, owner of the Houston Rockets, who bought the $40 million duplex penthouse.

Each apartment encompasses an entire floor. The standard model has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, spanning about 4,207 square feet.

We toured the second-floor model apartment last night for the opening. Each apartment spans a floor and has multiple exposures.

From the dining room, you can access the terrace. Each apartment has around 2,000 square feet of outdoor space.

A chef from Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group prepared snacks in the kitchen.

The kitchen sports Italian marble counters and quartered white oak floors.

The high ceilings were very noticeable. The entire apartment seemed light and airy.

The kitchen has a spacious eat-in area. The second floor apartment has views of Irving Place from the kitchen.

Only three apartments are left. The lowest is on sale for $14.7 million.

The model apartment was flawlessly decorated. It was a good indication of what a home here might look like.

During the opening, the apartment fit at least 40 people comfortably.

The bathroom had these beautiful flowers. The building will have a concierge five days a week who could arrange flower deliveries.

The half-bath in the main hallway has a black onyx finish.

The apartment has four bedrooms. This one is currently being used as an office.

We only got to see the second floor apartment, but it has the same floor plan as levels three through six.

Every bedroom has its own bathroom.

Flush the toilet with a push of the button!

This floating tub is a rare commodity for a New York City apartment.

This bathroom is decorated with darker finishes.

The closet was done by Clos-ette, with extra room for shoes.

Onto the master suite. When you walk in there's a long hallway leading to his and her bathrooms.

The master bedroom has a huge sitting room, and even an area to get some work done.

There's room for a king bed in here.

The master suite is 27'-6

Having your own bathroom is a huge perk. These may be apartments, but they will fit your entire family with ease.

See where the keys lead.

