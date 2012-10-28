The Best Part Of The New Gramercy Park Apartments Is The Bathrooms

The freestanding tub in the Hers bathroom (through the walk-in closet).

Photo: Meredith Galante

The luxury apartments at 18 Gramercy Park are stunning, which explains why the building is almost completely sold out before even opening.But what we really found impressive were the bathrooms.



Each full-floor apartment has 5.5 bathrooms. So, there’s a hallway bathroom, a full bathroom in three of the bedrooms, and a his and her bathroom in the master suite.

We found the “Her” bathroom in the master suite very impressive.

The features include:

Calacatta Caldia marble slab used in the steam shower, the vanity, and the floor.

A freestanding cast-iron soaking tub by Kohler

Lefroy Brooks, a luxury company based in New York, fittings and accessories

P.E. Guerin Basin

Finding a floating tub in New York is incredibly rare, and even more elusive is separate showers for the Mr. and Mrs.

Overall, the massive amounts of space in the bathroom makes you feel as if you’re in a mansion, not an apartment in New York City.

Now Take A Tour Of The Rest Of The Apartment >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.