10 Facts We Just Learned About The Business Of The Empire State Building

Photo: AP Images

Yesterday, the company that owns the Empire State Building, which is controlled by the Malkin family, filed with the SEC in preparation for an IPO.While the news itself isn’t shocking, the family said in November that they planned to take their investment vehicle public. Nor is the total valuation of about $1 billion jaw-dropping.



But by deciding to go public, the family was bound to disclose a ton of information about the business of running one of the most recognised landmarks in the world to the public. Sure, there are a dozen other buildings in the portfolio, but the Empire State Building is the one everyone cares about.

So we dug through the filings (here and here) for the most interesting details.

