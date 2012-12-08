18 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: AP Images
Before, during, and after the recession, McDonald’s has been an unstoppable global force.The fast food giant can now be found in 119 countries, where it serves over 75 burgers every second.
And if you don’t like burgers, the chain is great at localisation with countless unique items served at around the world, and now it’s taking over coffee — oh yeah, the McRib is coming back soon.
Sharon Stone worked at McDonald's before she was famous. So did Shania Twain, Jay Leno, Rachel McAdams and Pink
A survey by Sponsorship Research International found that 88 per cent could identify the arches and only 54 per cent could name the Christian cross, according to Fast Food Nation.
Herb Peterson invented the Egg McMuffin as a way to introduce breakfast to McDonald's restaurants. From MSNBC:
'Peterson came up with idea for the signature McDonald's breakfast item in 1972. He 'was very partial to eggs Benedict,' Fraker said, and worked on creating something similar.
The egg sandwich consisted of an egg that had been formed in a Teflon circle with the yolk broken, topped with a slice of cheese and grilled Canadian bacon. It was served open-faced on a toasted and buttered English muffin.'
Source: MSNBC
The only place in the lower 48 that is more than 100 miles from a McDonald's is a barren plain in South Dakota
Americans alone consume one billion pounds of beef at McDonald's in a year – five and a half million head of cattle
