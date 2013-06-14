18 Extremely Religious Big American Companies

Talking about religion and politics can be dangerous among friends. It’s doubly so for businesses. It can help create a bond with a particular group, but seriously risks alienating others.



That double edged sword became crystal clear last year after Chick-Fil-A’s COO made comments about the chain’s opposition to gay marriage. It sparked a massive backlash from the media, gay and lesbian couples, and even the mayor of Boston.

The controversy also helped the company shatter sales records after former Arkansas governor and Fox commentator Mike Huckabee organised a “Chick-Fil-A appreciation day.”

It’s not the only company out there that has an extremely strong religious bent. Here are some more large American companies that don’t separate church and boardroom.

Kim Bhasin and Melanie Hicken contributed to an earlier version of this post

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.