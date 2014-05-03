18 Emoji You're Probably Using Wrong

Megan Rose Dickey
Sometimes words just aren’t enough to convey what you have to say.

Emoji has been around since 1999, but these winky faces and seemingly random characters have only fairly recently caught on.

A lot of that is thanks to Apple’s iOS 6, which allowed iPhone owners to easily integrate emoji into their keyboard for the first time in 2012.

Now, it seems that teenagers don’t use words any more.

“We usually just talk using emojis,” 18-year-old Hope R. told Business Insider last year.

With the help of Emojipedia — yes, that’s a real thing — we can now tell you what some of the most mysterious emoji mean.

No, this person isn't crying. Use this when you're disappointed, but relieved.

Don't be fooled. This is no nut. In fact, it's a roasted sweet potato.

It's not a hot lava pit, nor is it a steaming pot of soup. They're hot springs.

What looks like a pile of ping-pong balls is actually a moon-viewing ceremony.

Nope, this isn't an acorn. It's definitely a chestnut.

Stop using this to convey a gift card. It's a bookmark.

Get your head out of the gutter. This just means that everything is 'OK.'

Nope, this isn't about praising the Lord. Use this emoji when you're celebrating something.

Use this to convey that you're super annoyed or irritated. That means you should stop using it to imply that someone's ugly.

Heh nope, those aren't antlers on her head. She's just getting a scalp massage.

We always thought this conveyed death or suggested you saw something really terrible. Turns out it's quite the opposite. Use this when you're absolutely astonished.

Head for the hills if someone sends you this emoji. This gun is cocked, and ready to go.

Just like game show 'Deal or No Deal,' this emoji indicates 'no good.'

People seem to use this one to convey sass, but this emoji is actually an information desk person.

These are not jazz hands from 'Bring It On.' This just means your hands are open and you're down to hug it out.

This guy isn't doing push-ups. Believe it or not, he's bowing incredibly deeply.

This blank-faced emoji represents silence, but we've seen people use it to convey confusion or angst.

This is no fire. This is a name badge.

Will there be emoji in our future?

