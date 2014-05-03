18 Emoji You're Probably Using Wrong

Sometimes words just aren’t enough to convey what you have to say.
Emoji has been around since 1999, but these winky faces and seemingly random characters have only fairly recently caught on.
A lot of that is thanks to Apple’s iOS 6, which allowed iPhone owners to easily integrate emoji into their keyboard for the first time in 2012.
Now, it seems that teenagers don’t use words any more.
“We usually just talk using emojis,” 18-year-old Hope R. told Business Insider last year.
With the help of Emojipedia — yes, that’s a real thing — we can now tell you what some of the most mysterious emoji mean.
Use this to convey that you're super annoyed or irritated. That means you should stop using it to imply that someone's ugly.
We always thought this conveyed death or suggested you saw something really terrible. Turns out it's quite the opposite. Use this when you're absolutely astonished.
These are not jazz hands from 'Bring It On.' This just means your hands are open and you're down to hug it out.
This blank-faced emoji represents silence, but we've seen people use it to convey confusion or angst.
