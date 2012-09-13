18 Simple Ways To Save A Dollar A Day

Flickr / Mike Monaghan – www.bluesunsetdesign.com
This post originally appeared at SavvySugar.It’s true: the little things add up. As anyone who ever had a piggy bank knows, small everyday actions can help you save big.
Hoping to create a financial cushion for yourself this season?
We’ve come up with 18 easy tricks to help you save at least a dollar a day:
Rather than spending an hour on your cell phone, use free services like Google Chat and Skype to catch up with your friends.
In your coffee, that is.
If you regularly stop at the coffee shop on your way to work, order it black to avoid any extra costs.
At the grocery store, pick the generic variety of different foods to save big on pantry staples.
You could also try cutting out grocery stores altogether.
Sure, sometimes it's annoying to have change littering your purse or jangling in your pocket, but you'd be surprised by how quickly those nickels add up.
If you can't give it up altogether, vow to sip water instead of soda during at least one meal each day.
Try these 4 tricks to kick your soda habit.
Hoping to add the latest Rihanna song to your workout playlist?
Reach out to a friend and burn CDs for each other to gather new music for free.
Unless it's required for your specific car model, nix the premium gas habit and use gasbuddy.com to find the cheapest gas in the area.
Work in cafés or libraries with free WiFi. Not sure which spots offer Internet?
Use the Free Wi-Fi app to scope out local places with wireless access.
Skip a trip to the tailor and learn to do the simple adjustments yourself, like shortening a hem or taking in a blouse.
Are the premium features really that great? If not, pick the free version of your favourite smartphone apps to avoid unnecessary costs.
Check out Free App a Day for daily app offers to help you save.
Get major price cuts at the grocery store by using a rewards card.
Even better? Look online before shopping to see if there are any coupons available for your must-have items.
Search Amazon for free titles to save big on your reading habit.
You'll be able to explore new authors and genres without spending a dime.
Too busy -- or, OK, lazy -- to cook?
Dodge extra delivery fees and tip dollars by ordering takeout instead.
Leaving multiple lights on throughout the day can cost you, so lower your electricity bill by making sure to turn off every light before you head to work.
Sandwich add-ons like avocado and cheese quickly add up.
If you need more flavour, ask your server to pile on a little more of the free stuff.
Save on your New York Times subscription by switching to digital access.
For $3.75 a week, you'll have unlimited access to the publication's website as well as their smartphone app.
Automatically adjust the temperature of your home by using a thermostat.
To save energy, remember to leave it on rather than turning it on and off when you start to feel hot or cold.
Instead of putting a dollar into the dryer -- and possibly another dollar if your items are still damp -- hang your clothes on a drying rack.
