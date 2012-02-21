18 Crazy Moments In The Life And Career Of Nicolas Cage

Photo: Warner Brothers

This weekend, Nicolas Cage’s latest film “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” came in third at the box office and earned a measly $22 million, according to Box Office Mojo.Cage’s original 2007 “Ghost Rider” made over $45 million five years ago during the exact same opening weekend.



But with Cage’s box office highs and lows, he has also seen his fair share of personal peaks and turmoil.

From whirlwind marriages to buying saber tooth tigers and getting arrested to winning an Oscar in 1996 for his leading role in “Leaving Las Vegas.”

In honour of Cage being back at the box office this President’s Day weekend, here’s a look back at some off-the-wall moments throughout the actor’s personal and professional life.

1987: Shoplifting can be funny. August 2002: Not so true love. In the vein of most celebrity romances, this one ended poorly and quickly. Cage met and married Lisa Marie Pressley in August of 2002 and promptly divorced her less than three months later. In fact the divorce was not finalised until May 2004, making the divorce preceding several times longer than the marriage itself. 2004: A May-December romance. Cage's wife gave birth to a baby boy in 2005. The couple decided to name him Kal-El, as in Superman. That's a lot to live up to. This remake boasts an especially crazy performance from Cage as he tries to find his daughter in a village run by crazy pagans. Watch him beat a bunch of ladies to a pulp. February 2007: Fire meets fire. Cage is all about the comic book characters. First he changes his name from Coppola to Cage after Marvel hero Luke Cage, then he names his son after Superman. He released this fiery pile of crazy goodness on the world. Even though the reviews were bad, the movie gained over $115 million at the box office. July 2007: When you want it, go get it. Cage was locked in a fierce bidding war against Leonardo DiCaprio over a 67 million-year-old dinosaur skull. Cage finally walked away victorious after dropping $276,000 for the dino bones. Cage plays a coked-up, crooked cop in this crazy Werner Herzog-directed film. While romancing Eva Mendes, Cage holds a gun to an elderly woman's head, steals drugs from people after he arrests them and has a serious gambling problem. 2009: Here come the financial problems. The IRS came a-knocking and charged Cage with unpaid taxes totaling over $6 million for the year of 2007 alone. Turns out that dinosaur skull wasn't such a great purchase, after all. Neither was the flotilla of Yachts or that saber-tooth tiger. Cage blamed his business manager Samuel Levin for the tax evasion and filed a lawsuit against him, saying Levin put him in 'speculative and risky real estate investments' that led to this. But Levin countersued, saying Cage ignored his advice on not spending so much money. April 2010: Great funeral planning. Now Cage's family doesn't have to worry about what to do with him when he dies, he already has it all figured out. Cage had a nine-foot tall pyramid built in a New Orleans cemetery. A little inspiration from his 'National Treasure' franchise, perhaps? May 2010: If you're going to eat, make sure you research it first. December 2010: Cage unleashes his fury...on Bucharest. April 2011: Cage is arrested in New Orleans. Cage was charged with domestic abuse against his wife, Alice Kim, disturbing the peace and public intoxication. Cage was seen grabbing Kim's hand and pushing her toward what he thought was their rented property. At one point, Cage allegedly got hostile and had a violent outburst saying, 'why don't you just arrest me?' to the cops at the scene. Later Cage was also investigated for child abuse as he was seen pulling his five-year-old son to the ground during the argument with his wife. June 2011: And people say dieting leads to a healthy and happy lifestyle... Cage's son Weston was taken to get psychiatric treatment after losing his cool on his trainer at a Hollywood restaurant. The freak-out started after the trainer told Cage he could not order something he wanted off the menu due to his dietary restrictions. And then he lost it. At one point, Cage allegedly tried to round-house kick his trainer. June 2011: Cage can't catch a break with his son's problems. Cage's ex-girlfriend and Weston's mother Christina Fulton, filed for conservatorship of her son after his psychiatric outburst. She blamed Cage for their son's mental state. However, Weston wants nothing to do with his mother. He said, 'I am an adult. I don't want to have anything to do with my mother. Any problems that I have ever had is because of the relationship that I had with my mother.' February 2012: Release of 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance' This is the second film in the 'Ghost Rider' series and it's even more off-the-walls than the first. Cage is back as Johnny Blaze and this time, he must save a little boy from being made into the Antichrist by The Devil. And to get a true sense on how ridiculous this premise and movie will probably be, here's the trailer... where Cage's Blaze pees fire. Really. Bonus: Nicolas Cage's hair may be what's making him crazy. And if you still can't get enough Nicrazy, Watch this amazing 'Nicolas Cage Loses His S***' video. Nicolas Cage won an Oscar for 'Leaving Las Vegas' in 1995. See who's nominated this year. Check out these actors who are currently nominated for an Oscar >>

