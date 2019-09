18 Countries That Have Stronger, Better, Faster Internet Than America

Photo: Flickr / Laihuiyeung Ryanne

Although Internet access in the U.S. continues to improve each year, it still falls far behind broadband quality in other countries.By considering factors such as download and upload speeds, lag time and the number of households with Internet access, the U.S. ranks 19th in broadband quality according to Cisco’s 2010 Broadband Ranking Report.



Asia continues to dominate in broadband quality with South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan in the top three.

