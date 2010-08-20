18 Companies That Consumers Absolutely Hate

Many major companies survive while routinely aggravating millions of customers. Some pay for advertising to hide their flaws. Others benefit from parity within their industry. Many of the worst succeed thanks to near-monopolies.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index rates hundreds of companies based on satisfaction surveys. Our selection of the 18 worst includes four airlines and four cable companies.

“These are not terribly competitive industries, as the switching barriers for most of them are quite high,” said David VanAmburg of ACSI. “In other industries, like the food or clothing sector, the competition is huge. They bend over backwards to make customers happy, because they have to.”

Big companies tend to fare worse than smaller ones, VanAmburg says. “When a company grows, there is a tendency to lose customer focus.”

And what companies are bigger than ever? Banks, which claim three spots on this consumer blacklist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.