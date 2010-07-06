18 Charts That Tell You Everything You Need To Know About The World's Sovereign Debt

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

Sovereign debt is at the centre of the world’s concerns right now, as countries pursue austerity budgets in an effort to curb market speculation on the stability of their debt.CMA Datavision have a world wide break down of a key tool of speculation, CDS, which can also be used to insure against the default of sovereign debt.



Not surprisingly, European sovereigns, and Greece in particular, are at the centre of the eurozone crisis and are being hit the hardest in the CDS markets. There are other targets out there, however.

(Note, the vertical axis identify the 5 year CDS price in bps.)

