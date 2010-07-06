18 Charts That Tell You Everything You Need To Know About The World's Sovereign Debt

Gregory White
5/5 greece riot

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

Sovereign debt is at the centre of the world’s concerns right now, as countries pursue austerity budgets in an effort to curb market speculation on the stability of their debt.CMA Datavision have a world wide break down of a key tool of speculation, CDS, which can also be used to insure against the default of sovereign debt.

Not surprisingly, European sovereigns, and Greece in particular, are at the centre of the eurozone crisis and are being hit the hardest in the CDS markets. There are other targets out there, however.

(Note, the vertical axis identify the 5 year CDS price in bps.)

The Safest Sovereign Debt

Source: CMA Datavision

Q2 Best Sovereign CDS Performers

The Riskiest Sovereign Debt

Q2 Worst Sovereign CDS Performers

Western Europe

Highlight: Greece

Scandinavia and Nordic Countries

Highlight: Iceland

Eastern Europe and Russia

Highlight: Ukraine and Russia

Middle East and Africa

Highlight: Dubai and Iraq

Highlight: Pakistan

Asia

New Zealand and Australia

South America

Highlight: Venezuela and Argentina

Highlight: The U.S. and UK

Worries about the U.S.?

