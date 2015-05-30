Living like royalty is as easy as buying one of these 18 castle homes

Ever wanted to live like royalty?
Well, you absolutely can — for a price.
Our friends at property search site Estately.com, rounded up some of the best castle-like homes in the US.
Complete with secret wine cellars, custom indoor lap pools, rose gardens, multi-floor libraries, and stone walls, these 18 castle homes are available for purchase right now.
Built by Christopher Mark, the great-grandson of Chicago steel tycoon Clayton Mark Senior, this impressive gothic structure took seven years to complete.
Known as Chrismark Castle, the home has eight bedrooms, a moat, and once housed exotic animals including a zebra, emus, and camels.
Address: 450 Brickyard RD, Woodstock, CT
Price: $US45,000,000
This castle in McLean, VA looks more like a university library than it does a private home.
The 28,000-square-foot estate has eight bedrooms and 12 baths. The home also has an indoor lap pool, a sophisticated library complete with spiral staircase, and is filled with exquisite chandeliers.
Address: 7201 Dulany Drive, McLean, VA
Price: $US28,800,000
This elegant French Chateau sits on over 46 acres of picturesque land in the Napa Valley.
The Chateau has an incredible mosaic tile floored foyer, an elevator which takes you up to the conservatory, a state-of-the-art entrainment pavilion, and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven.
Address: 256 N Fork Crystal Springs Rd, St. Helena, CA
Price: $US16,996,000
Inspired by France's Chateau de Chambord, this 14,000 square foot custom estate is located just outside of Washington, DC and is surrounded by more than two acres of National Forest.
The home has a gourmet outdoor kitchen, wine grotto, pool, and a 5-car garage.
Address: 801 Turkey Run Road, McLean, VA
Price: $US12,900,000
A medieval-style manor in Sunset Beach, CA has parapets, turrets, and gothic arches.
The home has a total of 8,000 square feet spread across three stories. The beachfront castle also has a gourmet kitchen, a private beach-view bubbling spa, a sauna, and two kitchens.
Address: 16815 South Pacific, Sunset Beach, CA
Price: $US8,988,000
Located in Asheville, NC, this French castle is surrounded by lush greenery, and has a golf course as the backyard.
The interior of the castle is just as luxurious, and comes complete with a Roman spa, an entrainment area, a wine tasting room, 4 kitchens, and a indoor entertainment theatre.
Address: 24 Browntown Road, Asheville, NC
Price: $US10,750,000
This Austin home is located on 2.74 acres of the exclusive waterfront community of Costa Bella in Austin, TX.
The 13,600 square foot home has seven bedrooms, nine baths, two pools, a chef's country French kitchen, 1,600-bottle wine room, and a private boat dock.
Address: 213 Costa Bella DR, Austin, TX
Price: $US9,988,000
The 16,000-square-foot limestone estate in Dallas, TX was designed by the architectural team of Lloyd Lumpkins, Jeff Salmo, and Harold Leidner. The home has finishes such as copper gutters and black walnut patterned flooring that are reminiscent of the Palace of Versailles.
The property has extensive landscaped gardens, a 30-foot entry rotunda, a rose garden, and a wine cellar and tasting room.
Address: 5139 Seneca Drive, Dallas, TX
Price: $US9,988,000
This private French Chateau sits on over two acres of land in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The 13,000-square-foot home has a cherry-paneled library with herringbone floors, five custom-carved marble fireplaces, and a 4,600-square-foot backyard terrace that has a heated pool and spa.
Address: 634 North Street, Greenwich, CT
Price: $US7,499,000
Built in the 1920s by famed architect Bradly Delehany, this historic estate has recently been restored to its authentic French Renaissance styled Chateau. The multi-million dollar interior and exterior restoration made sure the home lived up to its original glory.
The historic 'Thornwood' estate has 9,000 square feet of custom craftsmanship, gold leaf painting, and ceiling frescos.
Address: 5 Summerwind Dr, Muttontown, NY
Price: $US6,495,000
Located on Trinidad Island in California, this castle has views of the water from every room.
The home has a nine-foot-tall library with beveled glass bay windows, a 200-gallon aquarium, and an eight-foot-tall King Neptune fountain guarding the harbour.
Address: 3292 Venture Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
Price: $US4,512,500
This waterfront home is located on a half acre right on Lake Conroe.
The unique castle on a lake has a five bedrooms, six baths, a wine room, cigar room, media room, and even its own elevator.
Address: 201 Promenade St, Montgomery, TX
Price: $US2,699,999
Built to look like a 10th century French castle, this home in Texas has heated, hand-scraped hardwood floors and custom details.
The home also has five bedrooms and six baths spread across its 7,135 square feet.
Address: 8916 Estribo Circle, Benbrook, TX
Price: $US1,775,000
'The House Of Josephine,' on the shores of Lake Easy, FL was built by Yarnell as a surprise for his dear wife Josephine.
The gorgeous Spanish castle has 10 bedrooms, six bathrooms, two kitchens, a two-story library, a full bar, and 18 acres of greenery.
Address: 1119 N Highland Park Dr., Lake Wales, FL
Price: $US1,100,000
This historic mansion in Cleveland Heights, Ohio was designed in 1910 by renowned architect Frank Meade. Known as Harcourt Manor, this Elizabethan Tudor home looks as if it belongs in the 15th century with its impressive stone facade and parapets.
The home has over 8,000 square feet of space, eight fireplaces, eight bedrooms, and eight bathrooms. It was even used for the filming of 'Captain America: The Winter Solider.'
Address: 2178 Harcourt Dr, Cleveland Heights, OH
Price: $US799,000
This secluded Grand Manor in Ranger, GA is surrounded by wooded hills and mountains, and is just one hour north of Atlanta.
Built in 2008, this private fortress has 10,341 square feet of living space, and a custom indoor swimming pool.
Address: 436 Liberty Church Rd, Ranger, GA
Price: $US1,250,900
Located in a hidden away area in Texas, this castle has plenty of room for any and all guests.
The custom-built home has a sprawling outdoor living area, 6,5000 square feet of interior space, a see through fireplace, a wine closet, and a guest house.
Address: 6868 S Fm 373, Muenster, TX
Price: $US795,000
Built in 1909, the castle is located in the historic Pendleton Heights neighbourhood of Kansas City and overlooks the Missouri River.
Named 'Tiffany castle' after its original owner, this unique home has impressive stone walls and concrete construction.
Address: 100 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Price: $US599,900
