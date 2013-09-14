The 18 Coolest Cars At The Frankfurt Motor Show

REUTERS/Wolfgang RattayThe Audi Quattro Concept made its debut in Frankfurt this week.
The press days of the
65th Frankfurt Motor Showare over, and now the world’s biggest auto show is open to the public until September 22.
If you’re lucky enough to be in Germany at the moment, get yourself to Frankfurt.
If not, here’s a brief look at what you’re missing.
These 18 cars are the best of the best, from the latest special edition of the Bugatti Veyron, to the concept car that will define the future of Jaguar, to the electric car BMW hopes can rival Tesla’s Model S.
Lexus says the LF-NX Crossover Concept 'explores the potential for a compact crossover' within its range. If it does hit the mass market, expect those sharp lines to be smoothed out.
BMW finally fully revealed the i8, its plug-in electric hybrid sports car. It will hit the US market next spring for $US136,625.
The Audi Quattro Concept was named Best in Show by Autoweek. The reasoning: 'It's the concept with everything: 700-hp, high-tech plug-in hybrid drivertrain, superb heritage, really cool lines and the hope of production.'
We hope Kia actually puts the Niro concept into production. You can never have too many powerful hatchbacks.
Bugatti keeps cranking out special versions of the Veyron, but we're not complaining. This one is named for Jean Bugatti, who took over the automaker from his father in 1936, and died three years later in a car crash.
Here's Audi's CEO Rupert Stadler with the new A3 Cabriolet. The convertible is bigger, more efficient, and more powerful than its predecessor.
The Porsche 918 Spyder may be a hybrid, but it packs a punch. It just ran the fastest lap ever on the Nurburgring, one of the world's toughest tracks.
Marcel de Rycker, CEO of Peugeot Germany, presented the Peugeot 308R. The concept is a sporty version of the automaker's bread and butter 308.
And Jaguar introduced the C-X17 concept, which tells us a lot about how it will design upcoming cars.
Coupe and convertible versions of the Bentley GT V8 S made their world debut in Frankfurt. Here's Bentley boss Wolfgang Schreiber with the ride.
BMW officially unveiled the all-electric i3 in July, then brought the car to Frankfurt. German Chancellor Angela Merkel seemed impressed.
The new coupe version of the Mercedes S-Class is technically a concept, but it's a safe bet it will go into production. The Germans say it 'provides a clear vision of the next model generation.'
Infiniti says the Q30 concept signals 'the next step in an aggressive strategy to extend into new premium segments.' KBB.com named it one of the 10 best news cars at the show.
Germany's Klassen VIP Car Design Technology brought along a van it turned into a luxury ride for executives.
Not everything in Frankfurt was new. The Porsche 'Gruppe B' design study, the forerunner of the 959, appeared at the 1983 show. It came back to mark its 30th birthday.
