The 18 Best Bottles Of Scotch In The World

Last month, the world’s distilleries did battle at the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The event, now in its 44th year, aims to “promote the quality and excellence of the world’s best wines, spirits and liqueurs,” according to its website.

The judging process at the competition is rigorous. Wines and liquors are subject to both professional blind tasting and chemical and microbiological analysis.

The best bottles score between 90-100 on the judges’ scale, but a few receive special recognition: Gold Outstanding.

And as a result, they received elegantly-written endorsements such as: “A treasure chest of liquid gold!”

From blends to single malts to single barrels, 18 Scotches took home a Gold Outstanding award at last month’s competition.

Laphroaig Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18 YO 'Incredible nose with amazing rich floral notes followed by smoke, rich barley, liquorice, treacle and then a wave of sea spray. Full powered entry into the mouth with immediate distribution of flavours to every taste bud. Big rich sensation as multi layers of flavour descend and smother the palate. Wonderful and sensational. A comment: 'a conquest of fresh cut flowers ready to drink with delight!'' Source: IWSC Ben Nevis Single Cask Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15 YO 'Nose leads with fragrant rose wood followed by lavender, violets and honey. Hints of caramel and toasty oak. Well edged by vanilla, cinnamon and black pepper. In the mouth dried fruit adds to the complexity along with fig and peach. Good balance and fine texture. Smooth flow leads to fine, well modulated finish.' Source: IWSC The Glenlivet 21 Year Old Archive 'Fascinating nose that seems to offer just about everything! Rich chocolate, full malt, citrus, sherry and light smoky note. Even a hint of rum? Gracious entry into the mouth with smooth, velvet flow across the palate. Repeat of everything the nose had while extra flavours of ripe fruit, honey and some dark sugar develop. Rich spice where vanilla is dominant. Great balance and super oak support. Elegant, rich and warming. Pure perfection.' Source: IWSC Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky 10 YO 'Magnificent pungent nose with teasing spice, rich barley and smoky peat. Smooth and full in the mouth with super smooth flow and finest texture. Great weight and balance with sweet spice and light peppery nip towards the finish. Some complex malty notes develop but in gorgeous balance all the way. Deep, warming after glow. Pure luxury and breathtakingly beautiful.' Source: IWSC Master of Malt 30 Year Old Speyside 'Nose opens with an array of tropical fruits including mango, pineapple and citrus. The barley, ripe plum, raisin and dried apricot come into play. Warm, elegant entry with slow flow across the palate into deep, well rounded mouth. Butterscotch joins what the nose advertised. Warm, appealing, long finish. Generous and rewarding.' Source: IWSC James King Scotch Whisky 15 YO 'Nose opens with a dominant display of citrus, honey and dried fruit with fudge and vanilla in attendance. All repeats in the mouth where some toast and rich malt also play a part. Smooth flow across the palate reveals lovely, warming, mellow and mature characters. Fine texture and excellent balance. Full fruited, long, satisfying finish.' Source: IWSC Glenmorangie 18 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky 'Enticing nose laden with ripe tropical fruits and full array of spices. Luscious and full in the mouth with elegant balance and fine texture. Flavours of honeycomb and citrus develop and some blackcurrants enter the mix. Gorgeous complexity and lots of mature, mellow notes yet very spritely movement across the palate. Long, mellow finish.' Source: IWSC Glenmorangie Signet Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 'Very attractive, complex nose with wide range of fruit, nuts and spice. Chocolate booms out followed by citrus and lychees. Big sweet malt and almonds add extra complexity. Super deep well rounded mouth follows the nose with concentration of chocolate, raisins and citrus. Cocoa repeats all the while with hints of spice including cinnamon and liquorice. Attractive tarry character leads into very pleasing finish.' Source: IWSC Kingdom 12 Years Old 'Big bold and majestic on the nose showing loads of honey, berry fruits, with hint of mint. Lots of citrus and creamy malt in the mouth with a satin smooth flow carrying chocolate and vanilla as well as cinnamon all adding to the smoothness. A judge exclaimed 'a treasure chest of liquid gold!'' Source: IWSC Jura Vintage 1977 Single Highland Malt Scotch Whisky 'Fascinating nose with smoke, fresh fruit, red berries, barley sugar, butterscotch and yellow plum all jostle for position. Great array of sweet spice at the edge. Smooth entry into the mouth where barley and malt take the lead with brown sugar, honey and butterscotch all well in focus. Good oak support and lingering smoke in long, full finish.' Source: IWSC Jura Vintage 1973 Single Highland Malt Scotch Whisky 'Nose opens with a show of majestic maturity with spice, smoke, seaside and some haunting spicy notes. Amongst all the mature characters is a delightful floral presence of violet and dark rose. Enters the mouth in a thick wave of ripe fruit backed by rich spice and supported by spicy oak. Long, slow, velvety roll towards the finish where some chocolate and vanilla add a very creamy, sweet note before a decidedly dry, sea-sensed finale.' Source: IWSC Grant's 18 YO Scotch Whisky 'Honey, maple syrup and vanilla lead on the nose with ripe fruits to follow. Delicate hint of peat. Rich and full in the mouth yet perfect balance and lovely layers of rich fruit flavours. Further enriched by caramel and butterscotch. Vanilla, cinnamon and light ginger fill in the background along with some fine floral notes. Full body leads into equally full flavoured finish.' Source: IWSC Glenfiddich 40 YO Single Malt Speyside Scotch Whisky 'Very complex nose where some gentle pinewood, nettle, fruitcake notes are followed by rich malt, dark chocolate and some dark berry aromas. Great explosion of complex flavours into the mouth covers the palate with wide range of mature flavours. Soft, rich and satisfying. Notes of peat, chocolate and vanilla. Toasty malt. Wonderful, long, rich, full finish. A great experience.' Source: IWSC, Wine searcher How about another drink? Check Out 10 Nasty Things Drinking Too Much Coffee Does To You>

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.