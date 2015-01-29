18 Australian Entrepreneurs Share Their Tips For Improving How You Work

1. Find solace in every day

Every business leader has a myriad of challenges to face each day and experience has taught me those challenges are best overcome with uninterrupted thinking time.

That's why I find solace and value in starting my day at 4am.

It's not a struggle to get out of bed, I relish it. It's an investment.

There's a clarity you get in the darkness, in your own home, and committing to it every day gives you an unfair advantage over your competition. You don't get two or three hours to yourself in the office.

In my early career I would spend those hours in my favourite cafe, wherever I needed to go to step away from the calls and emails and day to day communications. After two decades in business, it's still the best weapon in my armoury.

2. Don't be afraid of long meetings

In the face of plenty of criticism about unproductive, drawn out meetings, some of the most valuable ideas and solutions at Pureprofile have come from lengthy, deep dive sessions.

The deeper you get into the subject matter, the more you stretch people's thinking and it's impossible to force creativity in a 30 minute window.

It's obviously important to understand how far things can and can't be pushed, and you certainly don't want to meet for meeting's sake, but there's so much to be gained from making time for ideas.

3. Get visual

I'm a very visual person and I work best when I can see how everything connects.

I love scribbling on incredibly large canvasses, mapping things out to analyse them. It's also a great way to communicate large volumes of information to staff - charts, pictures, graphs, sketches. The visuals created in a workshop will often stay with people long after they've forgotten what you said.

Needless to say, my favourite app is OmniGraffle.

4. Organise yourself

It's a cliche for reason. Find your favourite productivity hacks and make them habit. Getting 200+ emails a day is impossible to stay on top of so I've invested heavily in folders and filters and subscription boxes.

And as odd as it might sound, I keep all my emails - in fact my oldest goes back nine years. I still reference some of the early communications to stay in touch with my original vision and remind myself how far I've come.