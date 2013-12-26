18 Apps We Couldn't Live Without In 2013

Maybe you woke up this morning with a shiny new smartphone under the tree.

Maybe you love the phone you’ve got, but are looking for a few new good apps.

Maybe you’re just curious as to what other people have on their phones.

The editors at Business Insider are here to help. We’ve got our annual lists of the first apps to download for your new iPhone, and your new Android.

But we’re also sharing the apps we couldn’t live without in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.