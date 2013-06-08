18 Smartphone Apps Companies Love

Julie Bort
models holding samsung galaxy s iii

As more employees bring their devices to work, IT departments need to make sure no sensitive data gets stored on them, and then winds up lost or stolen.

So they use a type of software called mobile device management (MDM). One thing MDM software can do is to ban certain apps from being installed on a device (called blacklisting).

But it can also explicitly allow certain apps (called whitelisting).

MDM vendor Fiberlink recently looked at the 2 million+ devices that use its software to see which apps companies loved the most through whitelisting.  (It also found the 15 apps that companies hate the most).

Top 10 Whitelisted Apps: iOS Devices

iBooks — buy and read books

Adobe Reader — read PDF files

Google — search engine

Citrix Receiver — allows remote access to a company’s network

Numbers — a spreadsheet app for iOS

Dropbox — cloud storage and file sharing

Pages — a word processor for iOS

itunes U — access to complete courses from universities

Keynote — presentation software for iOS

WebEx — online meetings

 

Top Whitelisted Apps: Android Devices

NITDroid — Turns the Nokia N900 into an Android phone

Adobe Reader — read PDF files

Lookout — a smartphone security app

Google — search engine

Skype — chat and videoconferencing

Citrix Receiver — allows remote access to a company’s network

Android Translator — translates languages

Antivirus — a security app

ZXing — a barcode app

Google Maps — maps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.