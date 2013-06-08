18 Smartphone Apps Companies Love

As more employees bring their devices to work, IT departments need to make sure no sensitive data gets stored on them, and then winds up lost or stolen.
So they use a type of software called mobile device management (MDM). One thing MDM software can do is to ban certain apps from being installed on a device (called blacklisting).
But it can also explicitly allow certain apps (called whitelisting).
MDM vendor Fiberlink recently looked at the 2 million+ devices that use its software to see which apps companies loved the most through whitelisting. (It also found the 15 apps that companies hate the most).
Top 10 Whitelisted Apps: iOS Devices
iBooks — buy and read books
Adobe Reader — read PDF files
Google — search engine
Citrix Receiver — allows remote access to a company’s network
Numbers — a spreadsheet app for iOS
Dropbox — cloud storage and file sharing
Pages — a word processor for iOS
itunes U — access to complete courses from universities
Keynote — presentation software for iOS
WebEx — online meetings
Top Whitelisted Apps: Android Devices
NITDroid — Turns the Nokia N900 into an Android phone
Adobe Reader — read PDF files
Lookout — a smartphone security app
Google — search engine
Skype — chat and videoconferencing
Citrix Receiver — allows remote access to a company’s network
Android Translator — translates languages
Antivirus — a security app
ZXing — a barcode app
Google Maps — maps
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.