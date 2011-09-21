CHART OF THE DAY: 18-24 Year Olds Send 55 Texts Per Day On Average

According to the Pew Internet project, people in the 18-24 year-old range are sending and receiving 110 texts per day on average. The median number of texts sent/received by that group is 50 per day.



The overall average for texting per day amongst cell phone users is 42, says Pew. That number is flat compared on a year over year basis. Pew interviewed 2,277 people 18 and over for its survey.

