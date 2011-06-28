Live Like Brad And Angelina In This 17th Century French Chateau

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

Château de Sannes, a 17th century estate on 136 acres commanding a majestic position amid the rolling hills of France’s famed Provence, has been listed for sale via Christie’s International Real Estate.Although Christie’s has not released the asking price, reports in the French press say it has been set at about $35 million.



One of France’s finest estates, it features some of the most impressive private grounds in the South of France and is comparable to the estate Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie acquired in the area in 2008.

A long private driveway, shaded by cherry trees and lined with blue irises, leads to the peaceful grounds surrounding the château.

Enchanting formal gardens, abundant with cypresses and ancient Cedar of Lebanon trees, are framed by olive groves, a truffle plantation, wheat and lavender fields, and woodlands. The estate also produces high-quality grapes from its vineyards comprising about 80 acres.

The château has been masterfully renovated to preserve its authenticity with modern conveniences. The generous accommodation includes seven bedrooms with bathrooms, an elegant reception room on each of the three levels, two adjoining dining rooms, a study on the ground floor, a paneled library, and vaulted kitchen with traditional tiled floor.

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

The château is entered by an important 17th century doorway leading to a stone staircase and period stone fireplaces are situated throughout. Attached to the château is a large indoor pool for year-round enjoyment. Above this, a roof terrace overlooks the lake, grounds, and countryside. Gorgeous Italianate gardens with pools and fountains grace the grounds, which include an outdoor pool with two stone pavilions.

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

This estate also features an 18th century six-bedroom farmhouse, renovated to the highest standard, with its own pool. A self-contained studio guesthouse, as well as two staff cottages and a caretaker’s house, have all been fully renovated as well.

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

Additional features on the estate include a private chapel, a restored working 18th century windmill, and a dovecote. There is ample garaging for cars and agricultural equipment as well. For more information, visit ChristiesRealEstate.com.

