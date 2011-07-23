HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Most Expensive Ranch In America For $175 Million

Leah Goldman
ranch

Photo: Courtesy of Hall and Hall

Richard Fields, a casino and resort developer just put his $175 million ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on the market, according to the WSJ. The ranch is listed with Hall & Hall.The $175 million ranch is the most expensive ranch on the market in America.

The property covers close to 2,000 acres and has an equestrian centre, ponds, a spring, and breathtaking scenery.

Look at that view.

The ranch sits on close to 2,000 acres

Plenty of room for horses

There's a three-bedroom home and a guest house

Plus rolling hills

And a horse stable

Rustic looking

Over 800 acres of irrigated meadows

And three ponds

And a spring creek

Prefer a little less land and beach access?

Check out the 'Sandcastle' in the Hamptons for $42.5 million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.