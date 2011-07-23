HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Most Expensive Ranch In America For $175 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Hall and Hall
Richard Fields, a casino and resort developer just put his $175 million ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on the market, according to the WSJ. The ranch is listed with Hall & Hall.The $175 million ranch is the most expensive ranch on the market in America.
The property covers close to 2,000 acres and has an equestrian centre, ponds, a spring, and breathtaking scenery.
