HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Most Expensive Ranch In America For $175 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Hall and Hall

Richard Fields, a casino and resort developer just put his $175 million ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on the market, according to the WSJ. The ranch is listed with Hall & Hall.The $175 million ranch is the most expensive ranch on the market in America.



The property covers close to 2,000 acres and has an equestrian centre, ponds, a spring, and breathtaking scenery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.