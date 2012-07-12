1,700lbs Of Jellyfish Were Caught On One Of Spain's Beaches In A Single Day

Photo: WikiMedia Commons/Alberto Romeo

In 2009, Oceana research group released a study explaining that climate change could cause a sharp rise in jellyfish swarms on the coast of Spain. Well, it appears they did their homework, according to ITN source.This weekend, when Spanish beach-goers arrived on the Malaga coast to relax and soak in the sun, they were met by an unexpected and unwelcome guest — jellyfish, thousands of jellyfish, the Telegraph reports. Swimmers were prevented from entering the water because the “mauve stinger”, a small, purple, bell-shaped jellyfish with stingers reaching up to three meters in length, was having its own version of adult swim time.



According to experts, high temperatures and little rain have caused the mauve stinger, which usualy lives about 20 miles off the coast, to come closer to shore. According to the report by Oceana research group, a summer drought and higher temperatures, which leads to a shortage of fresh water, causes the salt water loving jellyfish to come to the coast.

This is becoming an increasingly worrisome problem for Spain. Tourism is down is the last few years as people are expressing their fear and displeasure at the jellyfish and the risk of burns from stinging. The Red Cross has also reported drastic increases in burn cases in the past few years, according to ITN.

