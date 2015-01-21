1,700 Private Jets Are Flying Billionaires And Celebrities To A $70,000 Conference In Switzerland Right Now

World Economic Forum is this week in Davos, Switzerland, and about 1,700 private jets are expected to fly billionaire and celebrity passengers to the four-day conference, Newsweek reports.

That’s 10% more air traffic than the area usually gets. Helicopters are also a popular form of transportation; 20% of last year’s 2,500 conference goers reportedly flew in choppers to Zurich airport.

Attendees include Bill Gates, Google’s Eric Schmidt, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Yahoo, CEO Marissa Mayer and Business Insider’s CEO Henry Blodget, as well as about 40 world leaders.

Davos is an annual gathering of the world’s 1%, and the 45th event begins begins Tuesday. Some guests pay $US71,000 or more to attend the conference, which is said to be the ultimate networking event where top business deals get done.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.