Apple's IPad Sales Probably Didn't Grow Much In The Third Quarter

Apple Announces 170 Million iPads Sold (TechCrunch)

Apple’s event in San Francisco showcased a flurry of updated Apple products, including refreshes to both the larger iPad and the iPad Mini.

When discussing the iPad business in general, CEO Tim Cook claimed Apple had sold its 170 millionth iPad in September.

A quick calculation of that figure against our cumulative iPad sales data through the second quarter reveals that Apple likely sold just under 15 million iPads during the third quarter. That would equate to roughly 6% year-over-year growth and minimal growth sequentially.

This third quarter performance is somewhat expected, given that there has not been an updated iPad release since last November, but 6% growth is not something to brag about in the rapidly growing tablet market. It’ll be interesting to see how Apple’s iPad sales stacked up against the rest of the market once third quarter numbers are released. Read >

Here is the Apple press release with details about the new iPad Air and iPad Mini models. (Apple)

Quartz has a takedown of the Apple chart illustrating cumulative iPad sales. (Quartz)

Nokia made a flurry of announcements at its Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi, including the launch of its first Windows tablet, the Nokia Lumia 2520. (The Verge)

Microsoft released its Surface 2 and Surface 2 Pro models to the public with a nationwide in-store launch at midnight Tuesday. (CNet)

Horace Dediu of Asymco questions how many platforms a market can sustain. (Asymco)

BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) debuted on iOS and Android to the tune of 10 million downloads in under 24 hours, claims BlackBerry. (The Verge)

Microsoft is testing prototypes for a Google Glass-like connected eyewear product. (Wall Street Journal)

eBay is looking to expand its same-day delivery service, eBay Now, to 25 cities. It also acquired U.K.-based online delivery startup Shutl. (GigaOm)

Windows Phone will have a native Instagram app available in the next few weeks. (The Verge)

HTC is reportedly developing an Android-based smartwatch that incorporates a camera. (Bloomberg)

Payments platform Dwolla is stepping into the credit industry by launching its Dwolla Credit program in conjunction with branded credit card program provider Alliance Data System Corps (ADS). (TechCrunch)

A German student created an animated concept gif of an Apple iWatch that is based on the Nike FuelBand. Remember, Apple recently poached Nike’s top FuelBand designer. (Mashable)

