HOUSE OF THE DAY: David Duchovny and Tea Leoni List Their Upper East Side Triplex For $9.25 Million

Megan Willett
170 East 78th Street Duchovny

Photo: Stribling & Associates

Despite the couple’s split back in 2011, David Duchovny and Tea Leoni’s triplex maisonette has been sitting untouched on the Upper East Side — until now.The property was just listed by Stribling & Associates for $9.25 million, according to a Curbed NY report. Though public records reportedly name the seller as “Salvator Trust,” Curbed cites an old blog post by Big Time Listings from 2009 that says the now-separated couple are the owners of the unit, which they bought in April 2008 for $6.25 million.

The 170 East 78th Street address was originally three separate artists’ studios that were combined into the five-bedroom townhouse that’s currently on the market. The pre-war building comes complete with a doorman and garden. It’s even pet friendly.

Originally three separate artists' lofts, the triplex is made up of 12 rooms with 13-foot ceilings.

Source: Stribling & Associates

The living room and family rooms all have wood-burning fireplaces.

Source: Stribling & Associates

The master bedroom has two huge floor-to-ceiling windows to let in natural light.

Source: Stribling & Associates

Another view of the master bedroom and its fireplace.

Source: Stribling & Associates

The home is located in a full-service co-op building with 24/7 doorman.

Source: Stribling & Associates

It has a modern kitchen with hanging lamps and bar seating for six.

Source: Stribling & Associates

The triplex also has an office, laundry room, and outdoor garden.

Source: Stribling & Associates

A last view of the maisonette's layout.

Source: Stribling & Associates

Duchovny isn't the only celeb listing in NYC.

A Russian Royal Is Selling Her Lincoln centre Condo For $8 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.