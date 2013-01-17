HOUSE OF THE DAY: David Duchovny and Tea Leoni List Their Upper East Side Triplex For $9.25 Million

Photo: Stribling & Associates

Despite the couple’s split back in 2011, David Duchovny and Tea Leoni’s triplex maisonette has been sitting untouched on the Upper East Side — until now.The property was just listed by Stribling & Associates for $9.25 million, according to a Curbed NY report. Though public records reportedly name the seller as “Salvator Trust,” Curbed cites an old blog post by Big Time Listings from 2009 that says the now-separated couple are the owners of the unit, which they bought in April 2008 for $6.25 million.



The 170 East 78th Street address was originally three separate artists’ studios that were combined into the five-bedroom townhouse that’s currently on the market. The pre-war building comes complete with a doorman and garden. It’s even pet friendly.

