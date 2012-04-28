17 Young Actors Who Are Going To Be Huge In 2012

AGE: 29

WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Last year's 'Another Earth.'

WHAT'S NEXT: Marling has three films out this year, 'Arbitrage' co-starring Richard Gere, the Robert Redford directed 'The Company You Keep' and 'The East' with Ellen Page and Alexander Skarsgård.

WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: The actress writes her own roles, winning Best Actress awards for her role in self-written 'Another Earth.' With three films out this year with Hollywood A-listers, it's going to be pretty tough to miss the darling Marling.

FUN FACT: Marling graduated with a degree in economics from Georgetown and turned down a job offer with Goldman Sachs to pursue a career as an artist.