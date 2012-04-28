17 Young Actors Who Are Going To Be Huge In 2012

You may not know the names Brit Marling, Greta Gerwig or Benjamin Walker just yet—but after the summer blockbusters have sizzled and 2012 turns into 2013, we guarantee these 17 young actors’ faces will be plastered on magazine covers and movie promo billboards across the country.
From co-starring alongside established A-list names to rising up through the ranks of indie films into blockbuster bonanzas, we believe these kids have what it takes to get the Oscar gold.
Here’s why …
AGE: 29
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Last year's 'Another Earth.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Marling has three films out this year, 'Arbitrage' co-starring Richard Gere, the Robert Redford directed 'The Company You Keep' and 'The East' with Ellen Page and Alexander Skarsgård.
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: The actress writes her own roles, winning Best Actress awards for her role in self-written 'Another Earth.' With three films out this year with Hollywood A-listers, it's going to be pretty tough to miss the darling Marling.
FUN FACT: Marling graduated with a degree in economics from Georgetown and turned down a job offer with Goldman Sachs to pursue a career as an artist.
AGE: 28
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Gerwig starred in last year's summer blockbuster, 'No Strings Attached' and 'Arthur' with Russell Brand. She was also in Ben Stiller's 2010 flick 'Greenberg.'
WHAT'S NEXT: The actress has two indie films coming out this year: 'Damsels in Distress' and 'Lola Vs.' She's currently co-starring alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Ellen Page in Woody Allen's 'To Rome with Love.'
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: She's a triple threat, co-writing, co-directing and co-starring in 'Nights and Weekends.'
FUN FACT: Gerwig originally planned on becoming a playwright. She also voices a main character on an Adult Swim cartoon, 'China IL.'
AGE: 25
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HIM: The Golden Globe winning drama 'In Treatment' as well as this year's super powers gone wrong film 'Chronicle.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Starring as Shia LaBeouf's best friend in the new western 'Lawless' as well as 'Blue Valentine' director Derek Cianfrance's next film 'The Place Beyond the Pines' as Ryan Gosling's son.
WHY HE WILL BE BIG: DeHaan's look and performances are already drawing comparisons to a young Leonardo DiCaprio and the actor is getting prime roles for the next two years like the 2013 Beat Poet drama 'Kill Your Darlings' where he'll play the gay lover of Daniel Radcliffe's Allen Ginsberg.
FUN FACT: DeHaan got his acting start as Haley Joel Osment's understudy in the Broadway revival of 'American Buffalo'. The play closed after only eight performances.
AGE: 22
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: As the little girl in 'Atonement,' the raunchy Danielle in 'Dirty Girl' and as Queen in 'The Three Musketeers.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Starring in the indie flick 'Little Birds' and as Holly Robinson in the highly-anticipated 'The Dark Knight Rises.'
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: She's 22-years-old and has been in 22 films.
FUN FACT: Juno is is the daughter of producer Amanda Pirie and film director Julien Temple, who is famous for making rock films featuring the Sex Pistols.
AGE: 25
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HIM: He just starred in George Lucas' 'Red Tails' and February's hit 'Chronicle.' Previously, he's played Wallace on HBO's 'The Wire,' quarterback Vince Howard on NBC's 'Friday Night Lights' and ABC's long-running soap opera, 'All My Children.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Jordan will return to NBC on 'County' reuniting with 'Friday Night Lights' writer Jason Katims. He'll star alongside Jason Ritter and Michael Imperioli.
WHY HE WILL BE BIG: Three nods for 'Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Daytime Drama Series' don't lie. Often cast as the bad-boy-with-a-heart-of-gold from the wrong side of the tracks, Jordan throws himself completely into his roles delivering a level of passion that makes every one of his characters relatable on some level.
FUN FACT: Jordan had no initial interest in being an actor, starting off as a model for local companies including 'Model's.' He was the youngest African American actor to be contracted on ABC's soap opera 'All My Children' playing Susan Lucci's adopted son. (Wrap your head around that one.)
AGE: 15
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Moretz just starred as one of the leads in Martin Scorsese's Oscar nominated 'Hugo' this past December. We bet you didn't know she was the gun-wielding, purple-wigged, smart-mouthed girl in 2010's 'Kick-arse.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Moretz will star in 'Dark Shadows' alongside Johnny Depp next month. She'll also be starring in controversial 'Hick,' which one critic believes may end her career. With her recently landing the lead in Stephen King's remake of 'Carrie,' we doubt it.
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: Moretz was considered for the lead role of Katniss in 'The Hunger Games,' so its only a matter of time until she gets her moment in the spotlight. She has a total of five films set to release next year.
FUN FACT: Moretz was not allowed to see the film that made her famous, 'The Amityville Horror' when it first came to theatres in 2005. She also voiced the entire character of Penny in 'Bolt' before Disney gave the role to Miley Cyrus.
AGE: 24
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Playing Lynetta Loski in the 2010 movie 'Flipped' and two large guest-star roles on 'The Office' and 'Rescue Me.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Playing Channing Tatum's love interest in the male stripper flick 'Magic Mike' and starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in cop drama 'End of Watch.'
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: Hollywood nepotism aside (see below), Horn's model background and list of upcoming projects have fast-tracked her career.
FUN FACT: Horn is the daughter of Warner Bros. President & COO Alan F. Horn.
AGE: 29
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HIM: If you're a theatre goer, you've seen Walker portray our seventh President Andrew Jackson in the exciting musical 'Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson'. If not, you may have noticed the actor in 'Flags of Our Fathers' or 'Kinsey.'
WHAT'S NEXT: The crazy-looking 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' directed by 'Wanted' helmer Timur Bekmambetov. He also has a plum role in 'Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight' alongside Christopher Plummer.
WHY HE WILL BE BIG: 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' may sound ridiculous to you but the trailer is just cool enough to get viewers' attention. Come on, don't pretend like you're not intrigued. Plus Walker's got serious skills--he's poised to make it big with the young crowds.
FUN FACT: Walker is now related to acting royalty. Last year, the actor married Mamie Gummer aka Meryl Streep's daughter.
AGE: 29
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Brie has co-starring roles in both 'Mad Men' and 'Community' as Trudy and Annie Edison, respectively.
WHAT'S NEXT: More work on those two stellar shows along with a big screen comedy opportunity in 'The Five Year Engagment' with Jason Segel and Emily Blunt.
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: Brie is fantastic at playing both the vulnerable yet doting housewife on 'Mad Men' and the hilariously adorable neurotic on 'Community.' She really does have comedy talent to spare and in 'The Five Year Engagement', she's getting great buzz as Blunt's sister.
FUN FACT: Before she was booking consistent acting gigs, Brie worked as a clown for birthday parties.
AGE: 27
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Playing April Ludgate on 'Parks and Recreation' and Seth Rogen's love interest in 'Funny People.'
WHAT'S NEXT: In June, Aubrey and Kristen Bell star in 'Safety Not Guaranteed.' In November, she stars in the Roman Coppola film 'A Glimpse Inside The Mind Of Charles Swan III' alongside Charlie Sheen, Bill Murray and Jason Schwartzman. And in 2013, she can be seen in 'The To-Do List' co-starring Rachel Bilson and many 'SNL' cast members about a high school grad who feels pressured to become more sexually experienced before she goes to college.
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: She's pretty, dead pan hilarious and has projects lined up for the next few years.FUN FACT: She was named after the song 'Aubrey' by Bread but goes by the Twitter handle @EvilHag.
AGE: 19
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HIM: 'The Hunger Games' star has grown up on screen working with big-name actors including Tom Hanks and Robin Williams. He's appeared in 'Bridge to Terabithia,' Oscar nominated 'The Kids Are All Right,' 'Journey to the centre of the Earth.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Though he still has two films in the 'Hunger Games' series in the future, Hutcherson has two other films out this year: foreign film, '7 Days in Havana' this July and 'Red Dawn' in November. 'Detention,' a SXSW film he made last year featuring Dane Cook, just came out this month.
WHY HE WILL BE BIG: Spunky and down-to-earth, Hutcherson is as charismatic offscreen as his 'Hunger Games' character is onscreen, and isn't afraid to speak his mind. With the overwhelming success of 'The Hunger Games,' Hutcherson is America's new teen heartthrob making him one of Hollywood's most sought after actors.
FUN FACT: Hutcherson just won the Vanguard Award at the 23rd Annual GLAAD Awards for making a difference in promoting equal rights for the LGBT community.
AGE: 13
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Playing a younger version of Zoe Saldana in 2011's 'Colombiana' and as the sweet Rue in 'The Hunger Games.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Amandla is pursuing more roles and is involved with her charity, No Kid Hungry, an organisation working to end childhood hunger in the U.S.
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: Because she's adorable and was in the highest-grossing film of the year.
FUN FACT: Amandla means 'power' in Zulu.
AGE: 31
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HIM: Kitsch played the bad boy with a heart of gold on the fantastic yet criminally under-seen show 'Friday Night Lights.' as well as landing Gambit in 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' and John Carter in 'John Carter.'
WHAT'S NEXT: The 'Transformers' at sea film 'Battleship' with Liam Neeson, Rihanna and Brooklyn Decker. He also co-stars in the Oliver Stone drug-cartel film 'Savages' alongside Blake Lively, Benecio del Toro and Salma Hayek.
WHY HE WILL BE BIG: Kitsch was one of the emotional cores of 'Friday Night Lights' and 'Savages' can really show off those acting chops that didn't register in 'John Carter.' Plus his action-fluff 'Battleship' is sure to make a few bucks at the box office.
FUN FACT: The actor was homeless in New York City at one point. He used to sleep in the subway cars at night and shower at the gym.
AGE: 23
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Collins played Sandra Bullock's daughter in 'The Blind Side.' Most recently, she starred alongside Julia Roberts in the less-than spectacular Snow White flick, 'Mirror, Mirror.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Collins is set to star opposite Julianne Moore in 'The English Teacher.'
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: She's the daughter of Phil Collins. But, really, Collins also has three films lined up for next year.
FUN FACT: Collins auditioned for the lead in 'Snow White and the Huntsman,' but the role was given to Kristen Stewart. She originally pursued journalism, writing a column for the British magazine Elle Girl as a teen and contributing to Seventeen and Teen Vogue.
AGE: 28
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HIM: He was 1/2 of the Facebook creating duo Eduardo Saverin in 'The Social Network.' Garfield also played opposite Heath Ledger in 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus' and Keira Knightley in 'Never Let Me Go'.
WHAT'S NEXT: We're all anticipating Garfield's next movie 'The Amazing Spider-Man' out July 3rd co-starring Martin Sheen and his real life girlfriend Emma Stone.
WHY HE WILL BE BIG: Even though he has a Golden Globe nomination for 'The Social Network,' Garfield will be getting a full-blown douse of the limelight when his 'Spider-man' slings into theatres. He's also dominating the Broadway stage in the revival of 'Death of a Salesman' opposite Phillip Seymour Hoffman.
FUN FACT: Garfield sounds British but he's actually a natural-born American citizen. His mother is British and his father is from the States. That's why the actor is so good at picking up accents.
AGE: 15
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: Her breakthrough role was as Esther, the main character in the 2009 horror film 'Orphan.' But Fuhrman hit it big with her role as the fierce Clove in 'The Hunger Games.'
WHAT'S NEXT: Fuhrman is currently filming 'After Earth,' about a father and son exploring an alien planet after a crash landing, alongside Will and Jaden Smith.
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: At only 15-years-old, Fuhrman has already been in two huge films, a slew of TV shows and already has another A-list project lined up.
FUN FACT: Fuhrman's acting career began at the age of seven, when a casting director from Cartoon Network spotted her waiting for her sister and cast her for one of the shows, 'Cartoon Fridays.'
AGE: 29
WHERE YOU'VE SEEN HER: 'Stardom' (2000), 'Lost and Delirious' (2001), 'Wicker Park' (2004), and co-starred in the vampire horror-comedy 'Suck' (2009).
WHAT'S NEXT: More 'Mad Men.'
WHY SHE WILL BE BIG: 'Zou Bisou Bisou.'
FUN FACT: Paré played a booby-flashing groupie in the raunch-com 'Hot Tub Time Machine.' We're guessing her father, who is the head of the education department at McGill University, wasn't too pleased with that one.
