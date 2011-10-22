17-Year-Old's Startup Dispatch Raises $1 Million

Photo: Alex Godin

Dispatch, a Techstars company that launched earlier this week at Demo Day, has raised $965,000 according to an SEC filing.Thrive Capital is one of the investors.



It was cofounded by 17-year-old Alex Godin, Gary LosHuertos, Jesse Lamb, and Nick Stamas.

People use multiple cloud services to store documents, from Google Docs to Dropbox. Dispatch connects all of these services in one place — a place that kind of looks like a Finder window on a Mac. Documents can be dragged and dropped from one account to another without a hitch.

As we’ve written, startups shouldn’t be patted on the back just for receiving funding, but this is an impressive team of individuals, and we think they’re on to something. It was our favourite of all the Techstars companies this time around.

Jesse Lamb was previously a lawyer who wanted a way to send secure documents, so he created a successful startup, Airdropper, that people have used to send hundreds of thousands of files. Airdropper turned into Dispatch.

Alex Godin is a 17-year-old high school student, and is the son of marketing star Seth Godin. He also taught himself the basics of coding in seven days.

