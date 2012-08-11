17-Year-Old US Women's Boxing Gold Medalist Delivers The Quote Of The Olympics

Photo: NBC Sports

Women’s boxing made its debut as an Olympic medal sport this year. And one of the first gold medalists was 17-year-old American middleweight Claressa Shields.And today she was in the NBC Olympics studio when host Willie Geist asked her why she chose to become a boxer. And her answer, from behind a sly grin, was as honest as it was epic…



I just love fighting. And I love beating people up.

And why was this young lady not more prominently featured this week? She had one of the better gold medal winning dances. She’s 17. And she’s awesome!

