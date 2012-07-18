17-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Running Marijuana Ring That Earned $20,000 A Month

Photo: USFS Region 5/Flickr

Talk about your entrepreneurial spirit.An Ohio high schooler was arrested after police discovered he was running a multimillion dollar marijuana conglomerate, ABC News reported Monday.



The drug ring allegedly sold high-end marijuana to students in two school districts and raked in about $20,000 a month.

Police arrested the unnamed boy — he was 16 at the time he allegedly committed the crimes — after an undercover officer found six students or former students who were working for the alleged drug boss.

“The group supplied an overwhelming amount of marijuana in the Mason and King school districts,” local prosecutor David Fornshell told ABC News.

