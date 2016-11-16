A 17-year-old boy has reportedly admitted to hacking into TalkTalk

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images Dido Harding, Chief Executive of the TalkTalk Group.

A 17-year-old boy has admitted to involvement in the hack of British telecoms firm TalkTalk, according to a report from the BBC.

He has apparently pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

The case was heard in Norwich Crown Court, and the boy is not being named because of his age.

TalkTalk was hacked in October 2015, and 157,000 of its customers’ data was accessed (despite initial estimates of much higher). The hackers got in using an “SQL injection,” people close to the hack told Business Insider at the time, and carried out the attack for “sh-ts and giggles.”

Six people have been arrested over the case, almost all of them teenagers.

This story is developing…

