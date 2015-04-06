17 stunning and strange buildings designed by the architect behind Facebook's new HQ

Matt Harnack, Facebook MPK 20 is the flagship building on Facebook’s newly expanded campus.

The flagship building on Facebook’s expanded Menlo Park headquarters officially opened for business this week.

The 430,000-square-foot building was designed by award-winning architect Frank Gehry and built over a three-year period.

Gehry is known for his unconventional aesthetic, using surprising angles and metal materials that have a strangely undulating effect.

We’ve rounded up some of his most famous works here.

Facebook employees started moving into their newly expanded headquarters last week. Totaling more than 430,000 square feet, it's a massive structure that will ultimately hold about 2,800 people. Most recently, Gehry designed the Dr. Chau Chak Wink Building, a structure on the University of Technology's campus in Sydney, Australia. It's known by some as the 'crumpled bag building.' The colourful Biomuseo of Panama City was also finished in 2014. One of Gehry's best-known works is the Walt Disney Concert Hall, which opened in downtown Los Angeles in 2003. Gehry's Binoculars Building was completed in Los Angeles in 1991. The building is actually three separate structures, and the enormous binoculars sculpture serves as a pedestrian entrance. The Vitra Design Museum was Gehry's first building in Europe. It opened in Rhein, Germany in 1989. Gehry created this enormous fish sculpture for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It's made up of intertwined stainless steel strips. He finished construction on Prague's Nationale-Nederlanden building -- also known as 'the Dancing House' -- in 1996. Gehry built the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain in 1997. He completed Neuer Zollhof in Dusseldorf, Germany in 1998. The complex is made up of three buildings, one of which has a wavy stainless steel facade. The Vontz Center for Molecular Studies, a building on the campus of the University of Cincinnati, was completed in 1999. The Marqués de Riscal Winery -- complete with a five-star hotel, spa, museum, and wine shop -- was finished in Rioja, Spain in 2006. Gehry designed Seattle's Experience Music Project, a rock-and-roll museum founded by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. Located at the University of Minnesota, the Weisman Art Museum is made up of enormous sheets of stainless steel. The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health opened in Las Vegas in 2010. 8 Spruce Street is a 76-story building in New York City. When it opened in February 2011, it was the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere. The boat-like Louis Vuitton Foundation opened in Paris in the fall of 2014. Now check out his latest project. Inside Facebook's futuristic new campus »

