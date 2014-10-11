17 Stomach-Churning Photos From Three Of New York City's Daredevil Instagrammers

Instagram users @HumzaDeas, @lastsuspect, and @demidism are three of New York City’s “Outlaw Instagrammers.”
Outlaw Instagrammers are young teens and 20-somethings who illegally scale buildings and bridges late at night to score some amazing images.
The phenomenon was brought from underground when New York Magazine profiled @HumzaDeas. After that, New Yorkers couldn’t get enough of the Instagrammers’ risky photos.
We compiled a few of our favourite pics from the three photographers listed above.
Warning: Your palms will sweat.
Taking the photos and posting them to their Instagram accounts has become somewhat of a competition between the outlaws.
