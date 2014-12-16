17 Startup Darlings That Dropped Off The Map This Year

Aereo CEO Chet Kanojia

Aereo was built on the simple idea of delivering broadcast TV through the internet. It sold little antennas that transmitted live TV to devices like a laptop or a smartphone.

And it grew like crazy. At the end of last year, Aereo had roughly 80,000 subscribers. It had raised almost $US100 million in funding. Everyone thought it would eventually blow up the TV industry.

But in June 2014, the Supreme Court ruled Aereo's service was illegal, essentially killing its business. In November, it filed for bankruptcy.