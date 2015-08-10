17 cartoons that perfectly describe life in Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley can be a strange place for newcomers, with quirky mantras like “fail fast” and “anything is possible.”

Liz Fosslien, a freelance designer who previously worked at Genius, runs a cartoon blog that pokes fun at Silicon Valley’s own culture.

“The industry/culture can be very magical but also slightly absurd. It’s entertaining to take that absurdity to an extreme in comic form,” Fosslien tells us. “I work in tech, lived in San Francisco, drink expensive coffee…I’m the subject of a lot of these jokes.”

Here are 17 of her best cartoons that only people in Silicon Valley will understand.

Best pick-up line.

Liz Fosslien

When you've spent too much time on internet forums *cough*reddit*cough*

Liz Fosslien

They're probably 'pre-revenue' too.

Liz Fosslien

Be patient with the engineering team! There is always too much to do.

Liz Fosslien

Ninja: a really good developer. See also: Rockstar.

Liz Fosslien

Too early to make money.

Liz Fosslien

It's a race.

Liz Fosslien

Just as accurate as Wayne Gretzky's classic quote, 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.'

Liz Fosslien

Everyone has spent a day doing nothing but watching Netflix.

Liz Fosslien

All the memes go through reddit at some point

Liz Fosslien

Every team needs a 'head of growth.'

Liz Fosslien

It's all about Google.

Liz Fosslien

Best way to raise money.

Liz Fosslien

Never say that to a front-end engineer.

Liz Fosslien

Who has time to meditate, especially when there's reliable wifi?

Liz Fosslien

Facebook did NOT overpay for WhatsApp.

Liz Fosslien

Real-time: refers to responding or reacting to events immediately.

Liz Fosslien

