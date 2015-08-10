17 cartoons that perfectly describe life in Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley can be a strange place for newcomers, with quirky mantras like “fail fast” and “anything is possible.”
Liz Fosslien, a freelance designer who previously worked at Genius, runs a cartoon blog that pokes fun at Silicon Valley’s own culture.
“The industry/culture can be very magical but also slightly absurd. It’s entertaining to take that absurdity to an extreme in comic form,” Fosslien tells us. “I work in tech, lived in San Francisco, drink expensive coffee…I’m the subject of a lot of these jokes.”
Here are 17 of her best cartoons that only people in Silicon Valley will understand.
Liz Fosslien
