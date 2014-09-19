18 times PETA ads have used nudity, gore, and sacrilege to get your attention

PETA ‘Poaching is driven by demand. So the day you stop buying, they stop killing.’ (Singapore, 2014)

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images showing fake blood and props representing mutilated animals.

The animal-rights organisation PETA is known for its shockingly eye-catching ads.

Its unique brand of “shockvertising” uses any means necessary – celebrity nudity, blood, graphic images of animal experimentation – to advocate for animals.

Here are some of the most shocking ads PETA has ever produced.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) knows how to grab your attention.

The animal-rights organisation does a lot of “shockvertising”: using controversial images to burrow a message into your brain, by way of nearly naked people, bloody animal corpses, or an intensely dark sense of humour.

PETA revels in its audacity, putting together websites to promote ads that have been banned or rejected.

Though they turn heads, critics say these ads cross the line into vulgarity. In particular, PETA has been slammed for objectifying women (most of the ads below feature women in various states of undress).

Here are some of PETA’s most shocking ads.

This ad to protest the Crufts dog show in the UK brought Hitler into the mix. ‘Master Race?’ (UK, 2010)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Shirley Manson, singer of rock band Garbage, holds up a skinned imitation fox. ‘Here’s the Rest of Your Fur Coat.’ (Europe, 2007)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Comedian Amy Sedaris parodies the ‘Got Milk?’ ads to protest Premarin, a menopause drug made with the urine of pregnant mares. ‘Urine: What a Surprise.’ (USA, year unknown)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

This gruesome ad shows where fur comes from. ‘Poaching is driven by demand. So the day you stop buying, they stop killing.’ (Singapore, 2014)

PETA

You can find more info on the ad here.

PETA went on a global campaign against KFC, and used ‘dead’ bikini-clad women. ‘KFC Scalds Chicks to Death.’ (USA, 2008)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Contortionist Louann von Brochwitz posed for this anti-circus campaign. ‘Animals have no desire to be your slave. The circus is no fun for animals.’ (Germany, 2013)

PETA

You can find more info on the ad here.

Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger) was one of many celebrities who posed nude for PETA. ‘I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur.’ (USA, 2018)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Miss USA winners Susie Castillo, Shandi Finnessey, Shanna Moakler, and Alyssa Campanella also joined the campaign. ‘Miss USA Queens.’ (USA, 2013)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

A scantily clad Pamela Anderson starred in this ad, which was banned in Montreal because it was viewed as sexist. ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts.’ (Canada, 2010)

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Peta2, PETA’s youth organisation, used graphic photos of cigarettes being tested on animals. ‘Animals Don’t Smoke.’ (USA, 2012)

PETA

Here’s Peta2’s press release for the ad.

This gruesome anti-bullfighting shock ad with Spanish model Elen Rivas was banned in some in-flight magazines. ‘The Naked Truth.’ (Spain, 2011)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

PETA often gets celebs to pose nude, but this ad featuring Joanna Krupa with a crucifix hit a nerve — the Catholic Church was outraged. (USA, 2009)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

PETA doesn’t shy away from using porn stars. This ad featured Ron Jeremy. ‘Too Much Sex Can Be a Bad Thing.’ (USA, 2008)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Australian singer, actress, and vegetarian Sophie Monk also posed nude for PETA. ‘Spice Up Your Life: Go Vegetarian.’ (International, 2007)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Even the tragic and disturbing Manitoba Greyhound bus beheading wasn’t off limits. ‘It’s still going on.’ (Canada, 2008)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

PETA showed off this billboard in front of the White House — it ties together President Ronald Reagan, Alzheimer’s disease, and meat-eating into one shocking package. ‘Win one for the Gipper.’ (USA, 2004)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

A cat named Double Trouble was experimented on at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for research on hearing loss. ‘Double Trouble.’ (USA, 2012).

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Israeli actress Ayelet Zurer takes a common metaphor literally. ‘If you wear fur, you’ve got blood on your hands.’ (Israel, 2018)

PETA

Here’s PETA’s press release for the ad.

Kim Bhasin contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.