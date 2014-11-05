The 17 Things You Must Know To Become A Cocktail Master

James Bond famously ordered his Martini “shaken, not stirred.”
We’re glad his specialty is secret service work.
Fact is Martinis are supposed to be stirred — it’s one of the cardinal rules of cocktail-making.
And if Bond didn’t know that, then we’re guessing you might not have known that either.
So we’re here to share a few cocktail-making tips.
With the help of writer and cocktail expert Robert Haynes-Peterson, we’ve put together a list of 19 rules of cocktail-making to help you master the craft.
Instead of buying fancy cocktail equipment, you can use all of these household items to make your cocktails.
- Measure/jigger can be substituted with an egg cup.
- A cocktail shaker can be substituted with a thermos flask.
- A juicer can be substituted with a your own hands! (Just squeeze the citrus fruit.)
- A mixing spoon can be substituted with a long teaspoon or fork handle.
- A strainer can be substituted with a tea strainer.
Source: The Guardian
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.