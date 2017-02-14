17 questions with Stylerunner CEO Julie Stevanja

The event is coming to Sydney on February 20-21 and you can buy tickets here. Wild Digital is a platform created for Australia’s key Internet leaders to come together and share their bold and wild visions for building great disruptive companies. Attended by leading tech CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, senior executives and investors from around the world, Wild Digital explores the trends shaping the industry and region, whilst discussing strategies for building billion dollar businesses in this space.

Photo: Julie Stevanja, co-founder of Stylerunner.

Stylerunner has been an internet trailblazer in the nascent activewear sector. Co-founder and chief executive Julie Stevanja revealed some of her secrets with Business Insider ahead of the Wild Digital conference to be held in Sydney this month.

Julie Stevanja, founder & CEO, Stylerunner

1. Successful online retailers often turn into massive data operations. These days, do you spend more time on data or product?

They go hand in hand. We spend a huge amount of time on product — both the website itself and merchandise — but the strategy for each is always informed by the data.

2. What one attribute do you look for in an employee or collaborator?

In employees I’m looking for diversity, so we can challenge each other in new ways, avoid group think and drive the business forward on multiple fronts.

3. How does Stylerunner keep differentiating itself in a crowded online fashion market?

We are restless, demanding consumers ourselves, so we challenge the way we do everything, and aim to surprise and inspire our customer.

4. Has the activewear trend peaked or is there still plenty of upside in the sector?

The activewear and wellness industries are both still very healthy. We see lots of upside both locally, and internationally.

5. Who do you look up to in the digital industry? Why?

Elon Musk. The scale of his ambition and determination to make the impossible a reality is jaw dropping.

6. What one attribute do you have that has most contributed to your success?

Tenacity. There have been many tough days and seemingly insurmountable obstacles, but you just have to keep fighting your way forward, no matter how hard it gets.

7. What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learnt in building your business?

Stay focused on what’s important. i.e. What’s going to move the needle — not on what’s ‘urgent’, which is usually most of your inbox.

8. Aside from your own, which three mobile apps do you use the most?

ClassPass, Analytics Pro and TutorMing to learn Chinese.

9. Which technology trend will go mainstream in 2017?

Chatbots.

10. What’s one thing Australia can improve on to make life easier for startups?

I think Australia needs to invest in helping successful local businesses go global, whether by way of experts, advice or strategic partnerships. We’re a long way from Kansas!

11. What are you looking forward to at your business in 2017?

We are looking forward to relaunching our whole site and platform in a few weeks time, and then to pushing globally in 2017. We also turn five this year, which will be a nice milestone to celebrate!

12. What are you most looking forward to at Wild Digital?

I’m looking forward to learning from those in the technology sector in south-east Asia. I also think its going to be a fun event!

13. What problem do you wish someone would solve?

Australian broadband!

14. If money was no object, what would be your dream job?

My current role.

15. Which superpower would you most like to possess?

Boringly mainstream, but I’d probably say flight. It would suit my active lifestyle!

16. What will be the inscription on your tombstone?

Here lays a happy soul.

17. Sydney or Melbourne?

Tough one! I love living in Sydney, but I do appreciate a lot about Melbourne — the restaurants, galleries, laneways. Just not the weather!

