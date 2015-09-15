17 of the best and funniest moments from last night's leadership spill

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Australia woke to a new prime minister today.

Malcolm Turnbull beat Tony Abbott 54 to 44 in last night’s #libspill leadership ballot.

Since news of the spill broke yesterday afternoon, there have been some hilarious posts on social media capturing odd moments from Canberra or picking up on humorous situations.

Here are 17 of the best we found.

This sounds about right for a sports-obsessed nation.

A environmental activist dressed as the sun in a live cross to Canning by-election Liberal candidate Andrew Hastie .

Spot the difference.

Who had better #squadgoals?

“NETFLIX N SPILL” was a thing.

Crossbench senator David Leyonhjelm was concerned for the official portrait painter’s health.

This happened.

The cartoon eulogies started.

Some believed there was only one solution.

Australia went crazy for #putoutyouronions for Tony Abbott

Julia Gillard’s face has become the poster for the #libspill.

This one tweet shows how messed up Australian politics is

Some had a dig at defence minister Kevin Andrews for running against Julie Bishop for deputy PM.

Jeff Kennett. That is all.

Many thought Bill Shorten should have kept quiet.

Clive Palmer offers another strange moment.

And just when you thought it was over.

