17 of the best and funniest moments from last night's leadership spill

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Australia woke to a new prime minister today.

Malcolm Turnbull beat Tony Abbott 54 to 44 in last night’s #libspill leadership ballot.

Since news of the spill broke yesterday afternoon, there have been some hilarious posts on social media capturing odd moments from Canberra or picking up on humorous situations.

Here are 17 of the best we found.

This sounds about right for a sports-obsessed nation.

A environmental activist dressed as the sun in a live cross to Canning by-election Liberal candidate Andrew Hastie .

Spot the difference.

Who had better #squadgoals?

You know we used to have mad love – but now we've got bad blood – hey. #libspill #auspol #LeadershipChallenge pic.twitter.com/mZ0QOTIK3H — B (@becksvie) September 14, 2015

“NETFLIX N SPILL” was a thing.

Crossbench senator David Leyonhjelm was concerned for the official portrait painter’s health.

Zinger! @DavidLeyonhjelm says the PM's portrait painter is suffering RSI #libspill — Jennifer Rajca (@jrajca) September 14, 2015

This happened.

If you type http://t.co/2X7e2xA8Ve into your browser it goes to Turnbull's website pic.twitter.com/dVqsBUuayD — דרידלישס (@derridalicious) September 14, 2015

The cartoon eulogies started.

Some believed there was only one solution.

I honestly believe this is the only way to settle the liberal leadership spill #walkoff @TurnbullMalcolm pic.twitter.com/T8C3KZnf1v — Patrick Dangerfield (@dangerfield32) September 14, 2015

Australia went crazy for #putoutyouronions for Tony Abbott

Julia Gillard’s face has become the poster for the #libspill.

If anything was ready for the theatre of #LibSpill – it was social media. Memes, vines and…vindication? pic.twitter.com/2NVgfXXqwj — Paul Henry (@PaulHenryShow) September 14, 2015

This one tweet shows how messed up Australian politics is

The last time Australia had a full-term PM, the iPhone had not yet been invented #libspill #qanda — Mark Chenery (@Mark_Chenery) September 14, 2015

Some had a dig at defence minister Kevin Andrews for running against Julie Bishop for deputy PM.

Kevin Andrews' insistence on running in ballots he cannot win has officially gotten out of hand #libspill pic.twitter.com/Deijos7trD — Lynden (@Lynden199) September 14, 2015

Jeff Kennett. That is all.

Malcolm Turnbull, You self centered, selfish individual. It has always been about you. Zoe Kerry Packer, and your performance for the 1/2 — Jeff Kennett (@jeff_kennett) September 14, 2015

2/2 few years. You and K Rudd have so much in common.. Pity you did not have the discipline that is represented by Andrew Hastie. You 3/3 — Jeff Kennett (@jeff_kennett) September 14, 2015

3/3 selfish undisciplined individual. If you win the spill you lose. You have ignored the Govts wins and put your own interests above all. — Jeff Kennett (@jeff_kennett) September 14, 2015

Many thought Bill Shorten should have kept quiet.

Clive Palmer offers another strange moment.

And just when you thought it was over.

