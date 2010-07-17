1.7% Of iPhone 4s Have Been Returned So Far

Steve Jobs just announced that 1.7% of iPhone 4s purchased so far have been returned.
By way of comparison, he said the iPhone 3GS has a return rate of 6%.
It’s hard to know how much that comparison really means, since all iPhone 4s are still within the return period, but clearly, there isn’t a stampede to get rid of the new gadget. If that weren’t already obvious.
Follow Dan Frommer's live analysis of Steve Jobs's press conference here.
