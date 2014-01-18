'Why Is A Tennis Ball Fuzzy?' The Craziest, Hardest Job Interview Questions Tech Companies Are Asking Right Now

Job interviews at tech companies are notoriously hard. Not only will they test your technical and business knowledge, they’ll also throw some strange ones in to see how you respond and get a sense of your personality.

Jobs site Glassdoor just released its annual list of Top 25 Oddball Interview Questions. It sifted through tens of thousands of actual interview questions shared by job candidates over the past year to come up with this list.

So before your next interview, study the list below. We’ve offered suggested answers, too.

1. “If you could throw a parade of any calibre through the Zappos office, what type of parade would it be?”

Suggested answer: It would be a high calibre parade.

2. “How lucky are you and why?”

Suggested answer: I’m extremely lucky. Out of all the people that applied for this job, I’m the one that’s going to get it.

3. “If you were a pizza delivery man, how would you benefit from scissors?”

Suggested answer: They can cut pizzas and double as a screwdriver.

4. “Are you more of a hunter or a gatherer?”

Suggested answer: Hunter, definitely.

5. “If you were on an island and could only bring three things, what would you bring?”

Suggested answer: A knife, matches and duck tape. (Duck tape is good for everything.)

6. “Why is a tennis ball fuzzy?”

Suggested answer: The fuzz slows down the ball and keeps it from bouncing too high.

7. “What is your least favourite thing about humanity?”

Suggested answer: Cruelty.

8. “How would you use Yelp to find the number of businesses in the U.S.?”

Suggested answer: A better source for determining the total number of U.S. businesses is the U.S. Census Bureau, which keeps track of that very statistic.

9. “How honest are you?”

Suggested answer: Completely.

10. “How many square feet of pizza are eaten in the U.S. each year?”

Suggested answer: Over 3 billion. 3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. every year. The average pizza size is 15-inches.

11. “Can you instruct someone how to make an origami ‘cootie catcher’ with just words?”

Suggested answer: Probably not.

12. “How does the Internet work?”

Suggested answer: The Internet is a series of connected computers that all use the same method of communicating with each other, called the Internet protocol (IP) and a central way of keeping track of IP addresses, called the Domain Name System . (The explanation gets complicated from there.)

13. “If there was a movie produced about your life, who would play you and why?”

Suggested answer: Meryl Streep. She can play anyone.

14. “It’s Thursday; we’re staffing you on a telecommunications project in Calgary, Canada on Monday. Your flight and hotel are booked; your visa is ready. What are the top five things you do before you leave?”

Suggested answer: Exchange money. Make sure my data plan covers Canada. Wish my family good-bye and whatever else I need to do, I can do on the plane.

15. “Describe to me the process and benefits of wearing a seatbelt.”

Suggested answer: Stick the two metal ends together and one day it could save my life.

16. “Have you ever been on a boat?”

Suggested answer: Yes.

