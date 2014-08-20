17 NRL Players Have Been Issued With Show Cause Notices From ASADA, 10 Days To Respond

Mark Kolbe/Getty

ASADA has issued 17 show cause notices to past and current NRL players involved in the 2011 Cronulla doping scandal.

The imposed bans have been raised to two years, far more than initial expectations of six months. The players have been given 10 days to respond.

Skipper Paul Gallen told 2KY Radio this morning he may not accept a ban, seeing it as an attack on his reputation.

The Daily Telegraph has more.

